Two Boston police officers arrested in domestic incidents

Two Boston police officers were arrested in separate domestic incidents over the weekend, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.

Walter Suprey was arrested in Danvers around 2:51 a.m. Saturday on a charge of assault and battery on a household member. Suprey has been a Boston police officer since 2008.

Andrew Blake was arrested by the Boston Police Domestic Violence Unit around 3:55 a.m. Saturday on a charge of assault and battery. Blake joined the Boston Police Department in 1998.

Both incidents involved family members, police said.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, and the Boston Police Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating both matters.

“The Boston Police Department takes all allegations of domestic violence by employees seriously” Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said in a statement. “A thorough investigation into these matters will be conducted by the Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Professional Standards and the Bureau of Investigative Services in conjunction with the Suffolk and Essex County District Attorney’s offices.”

