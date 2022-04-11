Two Boston Police officers injured after shots fired in Chinatown

Boston Police say two police officers have minor injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Chinatown.

Around two o’clock Monday morning, officers were called to Tyler Street for a report of a person with a gun in a silver SUV.

Police say when officers approached it, the SUV smashed into a couple of parked cars.

Police say officers then started shooting at the SUV.

There were three people in the vehicle, none of them was hit by gunfire, but they were all taken into custody and arrested. Police say a gun was recovered from inside the SUV.

Police did not say how the officers were hurt but did say they were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police did not release the suspects’ names. Police also did not say if the suspects fired any shots at officers.

Investigators remain on the scene and are looking for any witnesses to talk to.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

