Two bottlenose whales wash up on Fife beach

the whales on the beach

A recovery operation is under way after two whales became stranded on a Fife beach.

Coastguard and British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) teams worked overnight to help the bottlenose whales at Torry Bay near Culross.

One of the whales died this morning at 06:00BST and the other is unlikely to survive, the BDLMR said.

The animals are thought to be two from a trio of the same species spotted in the Moray Firth earlier.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: "We were called out to Torry Bay Nature Reserve to help with live stranded whales at 11.35pm on Tuesday."

Northern bottlenose whales are most commonly found in the North Atlantic Ocean although they have been known to wash up on beaches across the Baltic Sea.

The stranding is the latest of several in the UK and comes 10 days after a pod of 55 whales beached in the Western Isles.

In autumn 2020, rescuers, including BDMLR, the Ministry of Defence and local volunteers, attempted to shepherd a pod of northern bottlenose whales to sea from Loch Long, Argyll, ahead of a major military exercise.

They switched to monitoring the animals from shore after unsuccessful herding attempts.