Two boys, 12, in court charged with Wolverhampton stab murder

Two 12-year-old boys have been remanded into youth custody after being charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man in Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai was stabbed on playing fields near a school in East Park shortly before 20:30 GMT on Monday.

The boys, who appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday and cannot be named due to their age, are also charged with possession of a machete.

They have been ordered to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

The boys appeared in the dock accompanied by security guards during a 10-minute hearing before District Judge Graham Wilkinson.

They spoke only to confirm their names, ages and addresses.

Mr Seesahai's mother paid tribute to her son on Thursday, saying he was a "courageous, compassionate and confident young soul".

"He was looking forward to accomplish many future plans and ambitions. He cared dearly about his family and friends and he absolutely loved to help people," she said in a statement released by West Midlands Police.

"He was a generous person and had a good personality. We will always have him in our hearts."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk