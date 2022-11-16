Two boys, 14 and 15, charged in robbery, severe beating of 12-year-old boy in Erie

In another example of the surge in violent juvenile crime in Erie, police have charged two juvenile boys in the severe beating of a 12-year-old boy while he was riding his bicycle near West 12th and French streets a week ago.

The defendants are 14 and 15 and were charged as juveniles, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said on Wednesday. He said the two were charged on Tuesday with robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault and other offenses.

One of the defendants was arraigned and released and the other was arraigned and placed at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center in Millcreek Township, Lorah said.

The victim suffered a severe head injury and underwent emergency surgery. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, Lorah said.

The incident happened on Nov. 9 between 4:30 and 5 p.m. just east of the Taco Bell at East 12th and French streets, Lorah said. He said the two defendants are accused of going through the victim's pockets, beating him and trying to steal his bike.

The defendants are not believed to have known the victim, Lorah said. He said the attack was "a crime of opportunity."

Police used surveillance video to identify the suspects, Lorah said. The location of the incident was initially unclear to police.

Police first learned of the incident from the boy, who went home after the incident, Lorah said. The boy, who does not speak English and had a friend translate for him, told officers he was attacked while he was riding his bike about 5 p.m. on Nov. 9, police said.

The boy said he was approached by two unknown males wearing black clothing and was beaten with fists before he fell to the ground and went unconscious. The boy said he regained consciousness a few minutes later and was assisted by an unknown female.

The victim went to UPMC Hamot at 11 p.m. on Nov. 9 and underwent emergency surgery, police said.

Rise in juvenile crime in Erie

The two defendants are the latest juveniles to be charged with committing violent crimes in Erie. Many of the other crimes have involved shootings, and many of the juveniles in those cases have been charged as adults because of the nature of the offenses.

In another recent case, the Erie police charged a 16-year-old Erie boy as an adult in the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend on the night of Oct. 29 at an apartment at 1611 Chestnut St.

The defendant, Riley R. Shearer, is accused of two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime and possession of a firearm by a minor. He remains detained.

Authorities said the victim, Audrey Maria Kellogg, was killed by a shotgun blast to the head when the weapon discharged while it was being handled in a bedroom of one of the two apartments located in the Chestnut Street duplex.

Erie police, the Erie County District Attorney's Office and other agencies have launched or enhanced programs to combat the rise in juvenile crime, which officials have linked to lack of in-person schooling during much of the pandemic. In January, the Erie police are scheduled to start operations of its resurrected specialized unit to investigate juvenile crime, Lorah said.

The unit will work withErie County Juvenile Probation and the Erie School District police. The Erie police have not had a specialized juvenile crime unit since 2005 — a factor that Police Chief Dan Spizarny has said has contributed to the rise in juvenile crime.

