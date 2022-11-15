Two boys, 14 and 16, arrested for stealing man’s Kia, police say

Two children were arrested and charged with stealing a man’s car on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the car theft happened on Saturday around noon.

A man parked his Kia Sportage at the intersection of Linden Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. and, when he returned, his car was gone, police said.

Two days later, on November 14, MPD said that officers saw a Kia Sportage in the area of Watkins Street and Vollintine Avenue.

When officers ran the tags, the car came back as stolen, police said.

MPD tried to pull the car over but it took off, according to police. Memphis Police said they then located the stolen car again on North Lexington Circle.

Officers learned that the suspects entered a home in the area and, after MPD spoke to the homeowner, a 16-year-old and 14-year-old boy were led out of the house and taken into custody.

Both boys have been charged with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and evading arrest in an automobile.

