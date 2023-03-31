Two boys aged 14 and 15 arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies

Joy Middleditch - PA/Family handout

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of an 82-year-old woman following a burglary at her home.

Joy Middleditch, 82, was found lying on the floor of her house in Grayson Avenue, Pakefield on Saturday, March 25.

She was conscious but was taken to James Paget Hospital in a serious condition and died later on Monday.

Her orange coloured handbag with silver link chain handle was recovered a short distance away on Nelson Road, but her black and white checked purse was missing, police said.

Suffolk Constabulary said the teenagers arrested were both from the Lowestoft area and are being questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Forensics at the house - Sam Russell/PA

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday March 27. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed, pending further investigation.

Ms Middleditch’s family released a statement following her death paying tribute.

Her family said: "Joy was a strong, determined character who loved life and her dog. She was a loving person who was sadly taken from us too soon."

Police said Ms Middleditch told relatives and emergency services before she died that she had heard a noise at the door before two masked men forced their way in and knocked her to the ground.

Neighbours who described Mrs Middleditch as a “lovely woman” who was a regular at her local Over 60s club.

She lived alone with her nine-year-old Lhasa Apso dog called Zen, following the death of her husband several years ago.

Prayers were said and candles were lit for Ms Middleditch during a service at nearby All Saints' and St Margaret's Church on Wednesday morning.