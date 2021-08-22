Two boys, ages 6 and 8, steered their father's car off a Texas freeway after he was struck by a bullet while driving

Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Two children steered their vehicle off a freeway after their dad was fatally shot while driving.

The boys, 6 and 8, steered the SUV to a nearby parking lot to get help, according to reports.

Police said the boys did not suffer injuries, but their father died on the scene.

Two children, ages 6 and 8, steered their car off a Texas freeway after their father was fatally shot while driving on Friday, according to reports.

A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, John Cannon, told CNN the incident happened around 11 p.m. Police said the father, 29, was driving in an SUV with his sons on Interstate 10 in Houston, Texas, when a bullet struck him.

As KHOU reported, the sons were able to steer the car off the freeway to a nearby strip mall parking lot to get help. The outlet reported a woman walking out of the restaurant and assisted the boys and called the police.

According to reports, the boys did not suffer any injuries, but the father died at the scene.

"We don't know if it was road rage or if it was someone actually trying to get these individuals," Lt. R. Willkens of the Houston Police Department told KTRK-TV. "So, prayers for their family. The kids are safe right now."

Police are investigating and looking for the shooter in connection to this incident. There is no information regarding the suspect's description as of yet, but Cannon told CNN they are searching for "a white passenger vehicle."

The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

