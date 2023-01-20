Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of vandalism to the playground area as well as at least eight damaged school bus at Wea Ridge Elementary and Wea Ridge Middle School, on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Lafyette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The two 16-year-olds suspected of arsons on Olympia Drive are the same suspects of the Aug. 28 damage of eight school buses at Wea Ridge Elementary School, according to Lafayette police.

"A continued investigation of the Olympia Drive arsons by detectives with the Lafayette Police Department resulted in charges being filed for the TSC bus vandalisms," Lafayette police said in a news release. "The two suspects, both sixteen-year-old males, have been charged for their involvement in the vandalism of the buses."

The arrests come as part of a dual investigation between Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office and Lafayette police, who were assisted by people calling in tips, police said.

Police did not say what the charges are, and Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington has not yet returned the J&C's call.

The vandals broke into a locked fenced-in paddock for the school buses. They drove the buses through the fence, drove them into each other and took two of the buses off road and down the ridge, where they were stuck in the mud, according to reports from August.

The vandals also drove through a playground, damaging the equipment there.

This story will be updated.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Two boys arrested for TSC school bus vandalism at Wea Ridge