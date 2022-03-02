Two boys face battery charges after allegedly spraying aerosol string at juveniles in Cape Coral

Two juveniles are facing battery charges after they allegedly sprayed aerosol string at two other juveniles at a Cape Coral ice cream shop.

A report from Cape Coral police said the incident at The Ice Cream Club on Surfside Boulevard happened around 8 p.m. Saturday. The report said two juveniles listed as the victims told police that they were in the shop when a group of boys sprayed them with the aerosol string.

The report said the parents of the victims were notified and wished to press charges.

The boys who allegedly shot the aerosol string were found behind a nearby business, police said, and confirmed to officers that they had sprayed the victims with silly string.

No injury to the victims was reported.

The boys have been issued notices to appear in court to face charges of battery — touch or strike.

Due to their juvenile status and Marsy's Law the identities of the victims and the suspects were redacted from the Cape Coral police report.

The product is considered a toy and sprays flexible, sometimes brightly colored, plastic string as a stream from an aerosol can.

