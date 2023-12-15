Two boys shot, one of them arrested Thursday in Montgomery

Police say two boys were shot Thursday night in Montgomery and one of them has been arrested.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the shooting at 9:26 p.m. in the 2700 block of Taylor Road, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email. Police described their wounds as not life-threatening. First responders took the boys to an area hospital for treatment.

One of the boys has been arrested with charges pending, Coleman said.

Montgomery police did not immediately release the ages of the two boys or any other details about the incident.

