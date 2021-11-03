Two boys slashed, third arrested, outside Queens high school

Two high schoolers were wounded and a 14-year-old boy was under arrest after a knife fight near a Queens high school Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The three boys quarreled on 108th St. and 67th Ave., a block away from Forest Hills High School, sometime after 3 p.m. police said.

Two of the boys, whose ages were not immediately available, were slashed in the fight, police said. Medics took them to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cops took the 14-year-old alleged slasher into custody. Charges against him were pending.

Police believe all three are students at the high school, though the attack didn’t happen on school grounds.