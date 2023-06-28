Two Brevard teens shot at apartments in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two teens were struck by gunfire Tuesday evening at the Taylor Pointe Apartments in the Gifford area, and sheriff’s officials are asking for help in the incident, Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

The shooting occurred about 6:20 p.m. in the apartment community, which is off Lindsey Road, west of U.S. 1 and 35th Avenue, Flowers said in a video posted to social media.

“There were two people that were shot in a vehicle,” Flowers said. “There's a total of four occupants in the vehicle. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were struck by gunfire.”

Flowers said those in the vehicle drove themselves to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and were being cared for.

Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Jaworksi said after the original 911 calls, a car was seen leaving the complex, and then that car arrived at the hospital emergency room.

The emergency room was locked down for about two hours, which Jaworski said was standard procedure in such incidents.

Jaworski said the 17-year-old sustained more serious injuries and was flown to a trauma center.

He said officials haven’t determined a motive yet. The four are from Brevard County and don’t live at the apartment complex, he said.

"We are looking at all avenues to see why they were there, who they were possibly meeting up with, and why this occurred,” Jaworski said.

Rising mercury on Treasure Coast: Meteorologists urge caution as temperatures, heat indices climb this week

Critical injuries: FHP: Man in stolen vehicle fleeing law enforcement crashes in SLC

Jaworski said investigators found multiple cartridge casings. Projectiles, he said, also were recovered.

“We're looking for your help to be able to solve this crime,” Flowers said. “So if you've got any information, reach out to us to let us know.”

Those with information are asked to notify the Sheriff’s Office at 772-569-6700 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Two Brevard teens shot in Indian River County; deputies investigate