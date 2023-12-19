Two Brick businesses busted for selling illegal THC products

BRICK - Two businesses on Route 88 were investigated and found to be selling and distributing illegal THC products, according to police.

On Thursday, Brick Township Police concluded an investigation into the sale of THC vape products, finding that Welsh Farms and Pantry Farm were involved, police said.

Sarajbit Kaur, 46, of Brick was arrested and charged with five counts of distribution of THC products, intent to distribute THC products, two counts of possession of prescription legend drugs and money laundering, police said. Kaur was processed and released on a summons.

Mannu Prasad, 61, of Brick was arrested and charged with three counts of conspiracy to distribute THC products, intent to distribute THC products, intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance in the form of Psilocybin and money laundering, according to police. Prasad was processed and also released on a summons.

Additionally, the Department of the Treasury and Consumer Affairs conducted an inspection at Welsh Farms and will be filing charges for sale of expired medication, sale of flavored vape products and attempt to sell or offer for sale merchandise without tag or label, Brick Police said.

After an inspection at Pantry Farm, the department will be filing charges for sale of expired medication, sale of flavored vape products prohibited, unregistered weighing and measuring device and failure to have registration certificate, according to police.

The NJ Department of Health and the NJ division of State Lottery will be following up at both locations with an inspection of their own for any other violations, Brick Police said.

