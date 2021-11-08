Two Bronx men charged with $4 million heroin haul and weapons cache

Two Bronx men who briefly managed to elude investigators during a car chase have been busted for a $4 million haul of heroin and three guns at a north Riverdale stash house, authorities said Monday.

Harris Wilson Sanchez, 54, and Hinguenbert Deleon, 36, fled authorities who had been spying them coming and going from a Mosholu Ave. apartment building for more than a month, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said in a release. On Thursday afternoon, investigators attempted to pull over Sanchez and Deleon while they drove a 2021 Volkswagen Touareg SUV. The pair sped off and managed to lose investigators — but not for long, according to a release.

Authorities continued monitoring the apartment. Sanchez and Deleon allegedly returned hours after the brief car chase. Members of the DEA’s Tactical Diversion Squad New York entered a third-floor apartment with a search warrant and found 28 pounds of heroin, three guns, and 200 cartridges of ammunition stashed in a bedroom closet.

“Illegal drugs continue to threaten lives at record pace,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan.

“As guns are continually recovered in our investigations, it is evidently clear that gun violence and drug trafficking are two public safety threats that go hand in hand.”

Investigators said they also found a money counter, a kilo press to package drugs, a small amount of cocaine, and some cash.

Prosecutors charged both men with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and multiple weapons possession charges.

A judge held Sanchez on $1 million cash bail at. Deleon’s bail was set at $30,000 cash bail.

“Gun violence and deadly drugs are claiming far too many lives in our city,” said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan. “Taking guns and dangerous drugs off the street are top priorities.”

Lawyers for Sanchez and Deleon could not be reached.

On Nov. 2, three New Jersey men were charged with smuggling 920 kilos of cocaine in what the feds called the largest seizure of drugs bound for New York in a decade.