Two brothers arrested in slaying of innocent Bronx woman killed by stray bullet in gang gunfire

Two Bronx brothers were busted Friday for the killing of an innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet from a nearby street fight as she exited a Bronx deli, police said.

Suspects Donald Johnson, 20, and his older brother Rakell Hampton, 33, each had criminal records, with the latter sibling affiliated with the Bloods street gang, said Chief of Detective James Essig.

Johnson, with three prior arrests for gun and drugs charges, was out on probation, he said, while Hampton’s rap sheet included 11 previous arrests.

Victim Juana Soriano De Perdomo, 61, was gunned down on April 4 as she left the local store where she was a regular customer, said Essig.

Both suspects were charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon after their arrests in the apartment shared by the siblings, said Essig. Police were still seeking additional suspects in the fatal incident.

The victim was struck in the back when the shooting started after an argument erupted between the suspects and the vendors, with Johnson squeezing off five gunshots as the beef escalated just after 7 p.m. in Fordham Heights, police said.

The woman was shot in the back and rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman never regained consciousness after she was hit outside the Mayssa Fordham Deli, police said.

The gang members, including one who sprinted past the dying woman, and the vendors quickly fled the scene. An eyewitness recalled the dying woman crying out “assassino” — the Spanish word for assassin — after the shooting.