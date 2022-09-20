Two brothers charged with murder in killing at Raleigh’s Villa Latina Plaza

Two brothers have been arrested on murder charges in the death of a man in Raleigh early this month.

Julian Vargas-Gomez, 51, and Guadalupe Vargas-Gomez, 55, are accused of killing 50-year-old Lalo Catro-Ibarra, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

Catro-Ibarra was found dead at 7:34 a.m. Sept. 2 after officers arrived at 421 Chapanoke Road in Raleigh off South Wilmington Street, the release stated.

This location is also known as Villa Latina Plaza, a popular shopping center in Raleigh.

Raleigh police did not release any additional information including how Catro-Ibarra was killed or a possible motive.

The suspects have been taken to the Wake County Detention Center, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Police Department at 919-831-6311 or to visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.