Two brothers charged in shooting that killed police officer and wounded another

Two brothers have been arrested in connection to a weekend shooting in Chicago that left one police officer dead and one other critically wounded, authorities said this week.

The officers were shot at by the suspects on Saturday during a traffic stop and police returned fire. A third suspect was arrested and is accused of acting as a straw purchaser for the gun used to kill 29-year-old officer Ella French, according to a Chicago Police Department press conference.

"We will #NeverForget the true bravery [Officer French] exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others," Chicago police tweeted on Sunday. "Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero."

During the press conference, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced that Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Emonte Morgan's brother, 19-year-old Eric Morgan, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction.

The third person in the vehicle with the suspects was not charged, authorities said. However, the registered owner of the vehicle, 29-year-old Jamel Danzy, has been charged with conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws in connection to the purchase of the weapon used to shoot French dead and place her partner in critical condition.

French was struck in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. Her partner was also hit by gunfire and was taken to a medical facility in critical condition but is said to be "incrementally improving," Brown noted.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot arrived at UCMC on Saturday at around midnight to a group of roughly 30 officers who all physically turned their backs on the mayor as she approached them. A source at the scene said it was suggested Lightfoot say a few words to nearby grieving officers. As she approached, they all walked away from her to the other side of the waiting room area and turned their backs, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Lightfoot's office released a statement to the outlet on Monday, saying, "In a time of tragedy, emotions run high and that is to be expected. The mayor spoke to a range of officers that tragic night and sensed the overwhelming sentiment was about concern for their fallen colleagues."

“As the mayor stated ... now is not the time for divisive and toxic rhetoric or reporting. This is a time for us to come together as a city. We have a common enemy and it is the conditions that breed the violence and the manifestations of violence, namely illegal guns, and gangs," the statement added.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue, CPD said. The two officers initiated a traffic stop and were fired at as they approached the vehicle.

The Washington Examiner contacted Lightfoot's office but did not immediately receive a response.

