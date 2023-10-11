Two brothers directed deadliest missile strike on Hroza village, killing 55, says SBU

Ukraine’s SBU security service has identified the two individuals who directed the Russian Iskander missile strike on a cafe in Hroza village, Kharkiv Oblast, killing 55 people, the SBU reported on Telegram on Oct. 11, sharing photos of two local residents.

Thirty-year-old Volodymyr Mamon and his younger brother, 23-year-old Dmytro Mamon, got “positions” in the so-called “Internal Affairs Department of the Kharkiv Oblast’s Military-Civil Administration” during the Russian occupation of the oblast. One of them was appointed as a "convoy group driver" and the other as a "road patrol inspector."

Both suspects and their families fled to Russia before the oblast’s liberation and continued their service to Russia. They were remotely recruited and formed their own network of Ukrainian informants to collect information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces deployment and regional mass events under the pretext of friendly correspondence.

Read also: UN experts visited Hroza after Russia’s deadliest missile strike of 2023 wipes out half the community

The suspects began gathering information about the planned reburial of a fallen Ukrainian soldier in Hroza in early October They understood that civilians, including their acquaintances and those who provided them with information, would certainly die as a result of the hostile attack, the SBU said.

Having learned the exact address and time of the wake of a fallen soldier, Volodymyr Mamon passed this information to the Russian occupiers, who launched a targeted Iskander-M tactical missile attack on Hroza.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the SBU charged both suspects with state treason and a crime committed by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 111 and Part 2 of Article 28 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Volodymyr Mamon's criminal acts were additionally qualified as aiding and abetting a crime, committing a criminal offense by a group of persons, and violating the laws and customs of war (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian strike on Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast – what is known

A Russian Iskander missile hit a cafe in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, where about 60 villagers had gathered on Oct. 5. The building collapsed and people were trapped under the rubble, resulting in 55 deaths, including six-year-old child. Only 49 bodies were identified.

Read also: Documenting Russia's deadliest strikes against Ukrainian civilians

The regional prosecutor's office said that the cafe was hosting a wake, attended only by civilians, who were saying their final goodbyes to the deceased and buried soldier Andriy Kozyr, who was fatally wounded in Popasna. He was buried in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but his son Denys decided to rebury his father in his home village.

His son and his 20-year-old wife, Nina, were also killed in the cafe. About half of the village of about 100 people were there. Investigators said they believed that the attack on the café was highly precise, so they would be looking for those who may have directed it among the local population.

This was the deadliest Russian attack against Ukrainian civilians in 2023. Six children were orphaned.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine