Two brothers found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting of teenager

Two men from Hartford have been found guilty in the 2020 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Junny Lara-Velazquez, who crashed his vehicle into a building after being shot.

The Hartford brothers, both named Edwin Franqui, were convicted of several charges on Friday in Hartford Superior Court.

Edwin Franqui, 32, was found guilty of the crimes of Murder in violation of Connecticut General Statutes, Conspiracy to Commit Murder in violation of Connecticut General Statutes, Assault in the First Degree in violation of Connecticut General Statutes, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm in violation of Connecticut General Statutes.

Edwin Franqui, 27, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Commit Murder in violation of Connecticut General Statutes, Accessory to Murder in violation of Connecticut General Statutes and Accessory to Assault in the First Degree in violation of Connecticut General Statutes.

According to witness testimony, on July 6, 2020, Lara-Velazquez was driving with two teenage passengers in a Honda in Hartford when an Infiniti pulled alongside his car. Approximately eight to 10 rounds were fired from the Infiniti into the Honda, striking Lara-Velazquez and injuring his 16-year-old and 17-year-old passengers. Lara-Velazquez’s became stuck in the vehicle’s accelerator, causing the Honda to keep traveling until it crashed into the side of a Subway restaurant in West Hartford.

Lara-Velazquez was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head. The passengers were both transported to the hospital and treated for injuries.

One of the passengers identified the Franqui brothers as being responsible for the shooting. Police located another witness who was able to identify the brothers as the perpetrators of the shooting, according to a press release. The witness told police that one of the brothers confessed to the murder.

The younger brother, 27, had turned down a plea deal early last year from the state attorney to serve 25 years behind bars for the charge of accessory to murder. Franqui, who was out on a more than $1 million bond, was also re-arrested at Los Angeles International Airport back in September after allegedly pistol whipping a person in West Hartford.

This case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Riley and Deputy Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Flynn, with the assistance of Inspector Luis Rodriguez.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 25, 2024 in Hartford Superior Court.