Two brothers found guilty in 2021 Granville burglary

Feb. 17—A two-and-half-day jury trial in Monongalia County Circuit Court resulted in a guilty verdict for two Preston County brothers accused of kidnapping, first degree robbery, assault during commission of a felony, burglary, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit first degree robbery.

Judge Cindy Scott presided over the trial.

According to court documents, Benjamin Lee Wilson, 35, and William Matthew Wilson, 37, unlawfully entered a residence on Mullins Street in Granville on Dec. 23, 2021, restraining the homeowner against his will while they robbed his home.

The victim was also severely beaten by the two men, who are said to have struck him multiple times in the head and body. They were indicted for the crimes in May 2022.

Court documents state the brothers stole various items from the residence including U.S. currency, coins, precious metals and the victim's 2010 Ford F150 pick-up truck.

Defense attorney John Rogers did not wish to comment on the verdict at this time.

The Wilsons now await a sentencing date.