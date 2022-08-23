Two brothers from Mexico sought new life in Kansas City, Kansas. Then they were killed

Family and friends are mourning two brothers who left Mexico to settle in Kansas City, Kansas, before they were shot and killed together last week.

Carlos J. Chavira, 30, and Oswaldo Saucedo-Chavira, 25, were shot and killed around 5 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 1500 block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas. Police officers found both men dead at the scene when responding to the shooting call.

A GoFundMe was launched a few days after the killings. The fundraiser said the siblings were from Zacatecas, Mexico, and the money raised would be used to help bury them in their native country.

“Both leave a big hole in the hearts of their family and friends who knew them,” the fundraiser said in Spanish.

Chavira moved to the Kansas City area in 2008 with his father.

“From that point, he was dedicated to studying and since he was old enough to work he did it to help his mom and younger brother,” the fundraiser said.

His younger brother, Saucedo-Chavira, arrived in the area recently “searching for the American Dream,” according to the GoFundMe.

Saucedo-Chavira left his wife and their three children, whose ages range from 1 to 6, in Zacatecas.

The GoFundMe had raised $1,934 of $20,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Their killings marked the 26th and 27th homicides in Kansas City, Kansas so far in 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw a total of 51 homicides.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s major case unit is handling the investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.