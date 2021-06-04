Two brothers surrender to feds in major drug case charging Dominican politician in Miami

Two brothers accused of conspiring with a Dominican politician in an international drug-trafficking network plan to ask a federal magistrate judge Friday morning to give them a bond after surrendering to authorities in Miami.

The brothers, Endy De Jesus Nunez Marmol and Danny Nunez Marmol, voluntarily flew to Miami last week after the politician’s arrest here in mid-May on cocaine distribution charges, according to the brothers’ defense attorneys.

The brothers decided to turn themselves in after Miguel Andres Gutierrez Diaz, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, was arrested May 17 at Miami International Airport. The politician came to Miami for a son’s graduation without knowing he and the others had been under indictment by the grand jury.

Gutierrez Diaz, whose brother is also charged in the indictment, agreed to be detained rather than fight a request by prosecutors to keep him behind bars. Prosecutors said the 58-year-old politician is a flight risk and danger to the community.

Gutierrez Diaz’s defense attorney, Dennis Urbano, said his client would address the detention issue at a later date.

The Nunez Marmol brothers plan to pursue a different strategy and seek a bond before trial, with their lawyers Jose Quinon and Frank Quintero arguing that they voluntarily came to Miami to face the new drug trafficking charges after they learned about the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Getchell said at a recent count hearing that he plans to seek the brothers’ detention before trial.

It was unclear why the Dominican congressman did not want to seek a bond from the judge and proceed with his detention hearing. But he might have wanted to avoid generating any further publicity about his cocaine trafficking indictment, which accuses him and the three others of being members of an international drug ring that operated in the Dominican Republic, Colombia and the United States from 2014 to 2017.

At a hearing on May 21, Magistrate Judge John J. O’Sullivan called out certain news media in the Dominican Republic for illegally recording Gutierrez Diaz’s first appearance in federal court earlier that week after his arrest. O’Sullivan said audio and video recordings of court proceedings are strictly prohibited and that he would consider issuing sanctions.

The defendant’s attorney, Urbano, told the judge that Gutierrez Diaz “is a target of just about everybody in the Dominican press.”

The indictment charges Miguel Andres Gutierrez Diaz, his brother, Miguel Emilio Gutierrez Diaz, and the Nunez Marmol brothers with conspiring to distribute cocaine, knowing that it would be imported into the United States.

All four defendants are also charged with conspiring to import cocaine into the United States and conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. The indictment was unsealed the day after Gutierrez Diaz’s arrest, so he had no idea he had been charged by the grand jury when he arrived at MIA May 17.

Gutierrez Diaz, who is from Santiago, Dominican Republica, and the other defendants face up to life in prison if convicted. The politician and the Nunez Marmol brothers, who have all pleaded not guilty to the drug trafficking charges, are being held at the Miami Federal Detention Center.

According to Dominican news accounts, Gutierrez Diaz entered politics in 2018, the year after the alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy ended.

Campaign videos available on Facebook indicate that Gutierrez Diaz is a member of the Dominican Republic’s Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), which is described as a liberal/progressive party. The country’s president, Luis Abinader, is also a member of the same party.

Gutierrez Diaz was elected to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house in the Dominican Republic’s bicameral legislature.