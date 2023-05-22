Two brothers were wanted in a Broward homicide. One is in custody and the other is dead

One of the two brothers who Broward sheriff’s detectives say killed a Pompano Beach man earlier this month was shot and killed by Jacksonville police over the weekend. The other brother was arrested in Fort Lauderdale.

The pair were accused of fatally shooting Andrew Ford, 32, who was found with several bullet wounds near the 2300 block of Northwest Sixth Street on May 12 in Pompano Beach. He was taken to the hospital where he died later that day, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO detectives identified the suspects as Brandon and Zonchez Prince.

Detectives tracked down Pompano Beach’s Brandon Prince, 34, and pulled him over in a traffic stop Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested and booked into county jail on one count of first-degree murder, BSO said.

Two days earlier, police in Jacksonville had located Zonchez Prince, 39, in Clay County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville tactical officers fatally shot the Jacksonville man after he pulled out a gun when they tried taking him into custody.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit are investigating the shooting, BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said.