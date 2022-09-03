Two teenage brothers were discovered shot to death at their Brown Deer home on Thursday, authorities said.

The Brown Deer Police Department issued a press release on Thursday saying officers responded to the 8000 block of North 62nd Street regarding "an incident involving the death of an adult male."

On Friday, local news outlets began to report that a second teenager was also found shot to death inside the home. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the report by issuing demographic reports late Friday night, regarding the deaths.

The medical examiner's office identified the victims as Charlus Robinson and Amarion Brown, both 18 years old. The same woman is listed on the reports as their mother.

Charlus Robinson was found dead in the driveway while Amarion Brown was found in a bedroom, according to the medical examiner's report.

"The investigation is ongoing," police said in Thursday's news release. Anyone with information should contact Brown Deer police at 414-371-2900.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Two Brown Deer teenage brothers found shot to death at their home