Two buildings and a church destroyed following Russian attack on Zaporizhzhya

Two entrances of a residential high-rise in Zaporizhzhya destroyed by Russian strike

Two building entrances and a church have been destroyed, as seen in photos of the aftermath of Russia's devastating missile strike on Zaporizhzhya published by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine’s office.

Russia launched six missile strikes on various areas of the city at 1:30 a.m. Two people were killed, three were injured, and three are currently missing.

<span class="copyright">Office of the Prosecutor General</span>
Russian forces shelled the city with S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, regional governor Yuriy Malashko stated. One of the missiles hit a multi-story apartment building, shattering windows in nearby buildings, partially destroying city infrastructure, and damaging a local church.

<span class="copyright">Office of the Prosecutor General</span>
Two entrances to the apartment building were destroyed, which houses eight apartments. After search and rescue operations are completed, the building will be preserved and later restored.

<span class="copyright">Office of the Prosecutor General</span>
The Zaporizhzhya Regional Prosecutor's Office has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the missile shelling.

Investigative activities are ongoing, and information regarding the number of casualties will be updated.

<span class="copyright">Office of the Prosecutor General</span>
