Two Burnsville police officers and a medic killed this morning in incident

Law enforcement sources tell the Pioneer Press that three Burnsville officers were shot — two fatally — and a medic was also killed this morning in Burnsville.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies are staged near the area of Terrace Oaks East Park, which is near Burnsville Parkway and west of Interstate 35E.

A city spokesperson confirmed an incident happened this morning in the 12000 block of 33rd Avenue S., but was not yet willing to share details. The law enforcement source says that police were called to a residence on a domestic incident when shots were fired.

A city spokesperson anticipates a news conference will be held in the coming hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as officials release more information.

