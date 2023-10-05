Two bus employees facing charges after alleged ‘physical, verbal conduct’ towards student in Methuen

Two people are out of a job and facing criminal charges after a Methuen parent raised concerns about the treatment of their child on a school bus.

“Based on alleged physical and verbal conduct towards a student, two of the transportation company’s employees were arrested and arraigned on criminal charges on Tuesday,” according to a letter sent home to families from Superintendent Brandi Kwong.

The school district contracts with a private vendor, NRT Bus, to provide transportation to public school students who attend schools outside of Methuen.

A parent made school officials aware of a change in the behavior of their child, school officials say.

“Although that concern did not involve allegations of physical or verbal abuse, the District’s prompt investigation into the parent’s concerns identified the conduct that is the subject of the charges against the two individuals,” says Kwong.

The school district says when they learned of the allegations they immediately notified law enforcement, the Department of Children and Families, and the bus company.

“Throughout this process, the school district has been in continued communication with the student’s family to ensure a collaborative and transparent response to this situation,” says Kwong.

Boston 25 reached out to NRT Bus company for a comment and they said “We have no tolerance for this alleged behavior and both employees have been terminated. We are fully cooperating with local authorities as this matter is investigated.”

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

