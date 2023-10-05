Two bus employees fired, criminally charged with abusing special needs student

Two bus employees in Methuen are arrested on criminal charges after an investigation revealed they physically and verbally abused a special needs student on the bus. The two employees have since been fired.

“Morning! Good to see you guys!” the staff said as they greeted Anthony Amero.

Anthony was all smiles and couldn’t wait to go to school at Nashoba Learning Group. It’s a big change from just a few weeks ago when Anthony’s grandfather said he was acting differently, especially whenever the bus pulled up in the morning.

“One time he just stopped and he just put his head into my belly and he started crying,” said Robert Amero, Anthony’s grandfather. “What I didn’t know at the time was he was saying please don’t do this to me again.”

Anthony is nonverbal and autistic. But it didn’t take Robert long to catch on to what his grandson was trying to communicate. There was one morning in particular when Robert really took notice of Anthony’s behavior.

“He started doing this twitching thing like every time she moved, when I was putting him on the bus he would back off and put his hand up,” said Robert. “And what happened was I videotaped it, showed it to my son, and I never put him back on the bus again.”

Robert showed his son the video, and they immediately contacted Methuen Public Schools. Robert says the bus cameras revealed what had been happening on the ride to school.

“They said that they were pinching him slapping him, crushing his hands I guess there was verbal abuse too,” said Robert.

Robert says the video was then sent to police and the monitor and driver were arrested and arraigned on criminal charges. NRT Bus released a statement saying,

“We have no tolerance for this alleged behavior and both employees have been terminated. We are fully cooperating with local authorities as this matter is investigated.”

During the investigation, Robert drove Anthony to school—and he instantly noticed Anthony was back to himself.

“And we’re driving down the street, he grabs my hand off the steering wheel and puts my hand to his chest and just hugs it,” said Robert.

To help Anthony get used to his new bus driver and monitor, school staff are making that transition with him.

“They just took it upon themselves to come down and ride the bus with him, which I thought was wicked awesome,” said Robert.

The Methuen Public Schools superintendent sent a letter home to parents to inform them what happened. She doesn’t believe any other students were impacted by the alleged actions of the bus driver and monitor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

