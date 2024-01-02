Two businesses had 5 outstanding violations: Ada County food service inspections Dec. 5-18, 2023

Michelle Jenkins
·14 min read

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Inspected Dec. 5-11

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 2810 W. Elder St., Boise

22*

Boise Elks 310 BPOE, 6608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2*

Build A Spud, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

16*

Buster’s Cafe, 1700 W. University Drive, Boise

16*, 20*

Cafe 1055, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise

20*

Chilango’s (Azteca), 7701 W. Ustick Road 121, Boise

2*

East Boise Community Reentry Center, 2366 E. Old Penitentiary Road, Boise

28*

El Mariachi Loco, 9966 W. State St., Star

8*, 10*

Fiesta Guadalajara, 3552 S. Findley Ave., Boise

10*, 16*

Gowen Chevron, 6450 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

2*

Gyro Shack, 3030 W. Magic View Drive, Meridian

8*, 10*, 16*, 28*

IHOP, 3599 S. Federal Way, Boise

23*

il Sugo Italian Kitchen, 1407 W. McMillan Road, Suite 130, Meridian

16*

Kabob House, 9140 Emerald St., Suite 600, Boise

2*, 10*, 16*

Kona Grill, 3573 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 140, Meridian

22*

Madurai Virundhu, 8053 Emerald St., Boise

10*

McDonald’s, 3415 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

9*

Mr. Gas 21, 10026 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

16*, 28*

North End Chinese, 1806 W. State St., Boise

10*, 22*

Pho Real Authentic Vietnamese Food, 812 W. Fort St., Boise

10*, 15*

Pueblo Lindo, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Suite 170, Meridian

16*, 22*

Ramen House, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Suite 165, Meridian

10*, 15*, 20*, 22*, 23*

Sakana Sushi Restaurant, 1718 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

10*, 15*

Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 415 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise

16*

Spice Indian Cuisine, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 106, Meridian

10*, 16*

St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 3209 W. Overland Road, Boise

16*

Stub’s Sports Pub, 3662 S. Findley Ave., Boise

2*

Sunrise Cafe, 805 E. Main St., Meridian

10*, 16*, 23*

Taco Del Mar, 2258 E. Gowen Road, Boise

16*

Tacos El Rey, 12170 W. Ustick Road, Boise

2*

Taste of Nigeria African Cuisine, 6910 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

22*

Terroir, 7750 Pinewood Circle, Boise

10*

Top Dog Grill, 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise

2

Waffle Me Up, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise

2

Wendy’s, 3140 E. Florence Drive, Meridian

8*, 10, 15*

Yokozuna Teriyaki, 824 S. Vista Ave., Boise

20*

Inspected Dec. 12-18

Asian Wok Chinese Restaurant, 9706 W. State St., Star

16*, 22*, 23*

Big Mic’s Saloon and BBQ Smokehouse — mobile 2, 459 W. Main St., Kuna

2*, 16*

Caffe Capri Italia Coffee, 2242 E. Gowen Road, Boise

2*

Casablanca Cuban Grill, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise

6*

Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 1201 S. Vista Ave., Boise

16*

Charlie Brown’s — mobile, 5783 Overland Road, Boise

29*

Charlie Brown’s, 5783 Overland Road, Boise

16*

Corner Hustle, 1580 E. State St., Suite 106, Eagle

10*

Courtyard by Marriott, 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

23*

Gatsby, 280 N. 8th St., Boise

10*

Golden Star, 1142 N. Orchard St., Boise

10*, 15*, 16*, 22*

Golden Wok, 3948 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

10*

Guru Donuts, 928 W. Main St., STE 100, Boise

16*

High Note Cafe, 225 N. 5th St., Boise

10*, 21*

Hilltop Station — restaurant, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise

16*

Ideal Grocery Store, 1136 N. Orchard St., Boise

13*

Janjou Patisserie Artisan Boutique Bakery, 1754 W. State St., Boise

2

KJ’s Little Caesars, 1565 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

10*, 15*

Lima Limon Peruvian Restaurant, 379 W. Main St., Kuna

2*

Lucky 13, 3662 S. Eckert Road, Boise

9*

Madhuban Indian Cuisine, 6930 W. State St., Boise

16*, 22*, 24*

Mongolian Grill, 519 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 400, Meridian

10*

Moxie Java, 1575 N. Linder Road, Kuna

16*

Panda Garden, 2801 W. Overland Road, Boise

15*

Roghani’s Restaurant, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle

10*

Tasty Thai, 392 E. Avalon St., Kuna

16* 22*

The STIL, 3724 S. Eckert Road, Boise

28*

Tito’s Taqueria, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

2*, 10*, 16*, 20*, 23*

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

2*

Tupelo Honey, 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise

8*

Vincenzo Trattoria, 6970 W. State St., Boise

15*

Wasabi, 2325 S. Apple St., Boise

6*

Watson’s Mystery Cafe, 8001 Fairview Ave., Boise

22*, 28*

Willowcreek Grill and Java, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Suite 150, Boise

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Inspected Dec. 5-11

A Sweet Experience, 3321 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Ada County Jail, 7200 W. Barrister Drive, Boise

Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, 6300 W. Denton St., Boise

Ada County Work Release Center, 7255 W. Barrister Drive, Boise

Adelfa’s Cuban Bakery and Cuisine, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Alchemist Coffee, 2701 W. Stewart Ave., Boise

Ansots Okeldegi LLC, 2513 S. Federal Way, Suite 102, Boise

Arby’s, 1270 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Ay que Pica, 5264 N. Cunard Way, Meridian

Barnabas Center, 4950 N. Bradley St., Garden City

Barriga’s, 3447 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Bay East Taco Stop, 1520 Broadway Ave., Boise

Bear Island Brewing Company, 1620 N. Liberty St., Boise

Beyond Taste LLC, 520 S. Main St., Meridian

Big K BBQ, 3409 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Bistro 1055, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Boise Holiday Inn, 2970 W. Elder St., Boise

Boise Pie Co and Eatery, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise

Bridge Cafe LLC, 650 W. State St., Boise

Burger King, 6490 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

Caffe Luciano’s, 3588 N. Prospect Way, Garden City

Center for Change, 1411 W. Franklin St., Boise

Chaffee Grille, 1421 W. Ceasar Chavez, Boise

Chartwell’s, Extra Mile Arena, Boise

Cheesecake Factory, 330 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Chocolate Bar, 3333 N. Cole Road, Boise

City Light Home for Women and Children, 1404 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Clairvoyant Brewing Company, 9115 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 107, Garden City

Clairvoyant Brewing Company, 2800 W. Idaho St., Boise

Club Demonstration Services Inc, 3403 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Coffee Life, 5420 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Cottonwood Grille, 913 W. River St., Suite 300, Boise

Country Pride, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

daVinci’s, 190 E. State St., Eagle

Del Taco, 3205 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Devil’s Den, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Dick Eardley Boise Senior Center, 690 N. Robbins Road, Boise

Dijana’s Kitchen, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise (food processing)

Dijana’s Kitchen, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Dollar Tree, 975 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

Dutch Oven Den Catering, 2987 N. High Desert Way, Meridian

Eagle Community Food Bank, 149 W. State St., Eagle

Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle

ERTH Bev Co, 5220 N. Sawyer Ave., Unit F, Garden City

Extra Mile, 4168 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

FITT Juice Co, 36 N. Seneca Springs Way 102, Star

Flour and Sage Baking Co. LLC, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Foothills Christian Church, 9655 W. State St., Garden City

Foxy Frank’s, 3022 N.W. 12th Drive, Meridian

Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro, 108 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Hampton Inn and Suites, 495 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Heidi Rosa’s German Kitchen, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Hissho Sushi BSU, 1700 W. University Drive, Boise

Holy Apostles Food Pantry, 6300-A N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Honors Market Sawtooth Hall, 1910 University Drive, Boise

Idaho Crepe Company, 141 W. Yosemite St., Meridian

Idawild Brewing Co., 5270 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

K-9 Bar, 2506 W. Main St., Boise

Land Ocean New American Grill, 2902 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Macadoo’s Lumpia Shack, 1940 W. Wapoot Drive, Meridian

Maddie’s Wine and Whiskey, 835 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Maverik, 2710 W. Main St., Boise

Meridian High School — concessions inside, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian

Meridian Warrior Booster Grill, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian

Metro Community Services, 690 N. Robbins Road, Boise

Oak Barrel of Eagle, 1065 E. Winding Creek Drive, Ste 100 105, Eagle

Padre’s LLC, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Panera Bread, 1150 W. Myrtle St., Boise

Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 9765 W. State St. 105, Star

Pho Le, 2146 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Potter Wines, 5286 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Proof, 9759 W. State St., Ste 105, Star

Reed’s Dairy Boise Warehouse, 1267 W. Boeing St., Boise

Reel Foods Fish Market and Oyster Bar, 1118 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Rib Shack, 11801 N. 23 Road, Garden City

River of Life Rescue Mission, 575 S. 13th St., Boise

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 6097 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 140, Meridian

Roots Zero Waste Market, 3308 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 800 W. Main St., Suite 110, Boise

Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehab Hospital, 711 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Schnitzel Garten, 1225 Winding Creek Drive, Eagle

Settlers Park Concessions Stand, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Shogun Sushi, 3640 S. Findley Ave., Boise

Sophie’s Choice Design, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club, 1500 W. Grove St., Boise

Split Rail Winery, 3200 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Stagecoach Inn, 3132 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Star Dairy Queen, 11735 W. State St., Star

Subway BSU, 1700 University Drive, Boise

Sugar Whipped, 6521 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Sully’s Pub and Grill, 11123 W. State St., Star

Sunflower Bakery and Cafe, 750 S. Progress Ave., Ste 170, Meridian

Sweet Leesa’s, 2411 E. Riverside Drive, D204, Eagle

Sweet n Savory, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Taco Bell, 645 S. Main St., Meridian

Tacos El Rey 2, 4116 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Taqueria Las Brazas, 3988 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

The Nomadic Oven, 6998 W. Irving Lane, Boise

The Stuffed Olive, 404 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

TK Bar, 6455 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 1910 W. University Drive, BSU Student Union Building, Boise

Truffles Etc., 1867 Charolais Drive, Meridian

Umai Craft, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Suite 104, Boise

Veritas at The Ambrose School, 6100 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

Wagers Inc. — warehouse, 113 N. Phillippi St., Boise

Warm Springs Golf Course, 2495 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Wendy’s, 871 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

Inspected Dec. 12-18

A Lively Chef Catering, 200 E. 37th St., Suite 8, Garden City

Acme Bakeshop, 221 W. 37th St., Suite B, Garden City

Adelita’s Mexican Food, 1800 Overland Road, Suite 500, Boise

Aloha Ice Tropical Sno, 1872 E. Carol St., Meridian

Aloha Ice Tropical Sno, 3064 Malta Drive, Meridian

Andrade’s, 4620 W. Overland Road, Boise

Apericena & Haute Foods, 1607 N. 13th St., Boise

Arid Club — restaurant, 1137 W. River St., Boise

Astegos.org, 6225 W. Overland Road, Boise

Big City Coffee and Cafe, 1416 W. Grove St., Boise

Big Daddy’s BBQ, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Suite 102, Meridian

Big Mic’s — mobile 1, 459 W. Main St., Kuna

Big Sky Events and Catering, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City

Blue Hen Cookies, 3640 Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Boise Rescue Mission, 308 W. 24th St., Boise

Boise River Runners, 4049 S. Eckert Road, Boise

Boise School District — warehouse, 6625 S. Elite Drive, Boise

Brewed — A European Coffee House, 3157 E. Barber Valley, Boise

Buenos Aires, 1718 S. Euclid Ave., Boise

Capital City Event Center, 622 W. Idaho St., Boise

Capri, 2520 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Carl’s Jr., 226 N. Broadway Ave., Boise

Charlie’s Produce, 1262 E. Exchange St., Boise

Cinder, 107 1/2 E. 44th St., Garden City

Citrus Pear, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

City Peanut Co., 1013 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Clean Cuisine by Gina, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Corona Village, 21 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Courtyard Marriott Boise, 222 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Cuban Panini, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise

Deli at The Grove, 101 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise

Domino’s, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise

Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise

El Gallo Giro, 5285 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Eureka, 800 W. Idaho St., Suite 120, Boise

Fanci Freez, 1402 W. State St., Boise

Fat Guy’s Fresh Deli, 2250 E. Gowen Road, Boise

Fat Kid Cake Co., 371 W. Main St., Ste 100, Kuna

Ferranti Fresh Pasta, 520 W. McGregor Drive, Boise

Fit Fuel Meal Prep, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Freeze Dried Depot, 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Fresh To Go, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

Fujiyama Sushi House, 1701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Gateway Goodies, 165 S. Eagle Island Parkway, Eagle

Grove Hotel banquet kitchen/bars, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Hawgs and Dogs, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise

Hawkins Pac-Out, 2315 Bogus Basin Road, Boise

Heatherwood Retirement Community, 5277 W. Kootenai St., Boise

Hilltop Station — store, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise

Home2 Suites Boise Downtown, 202 S. 6th St., Boise

Hudson Baking Co, 291 N. Avenue E, Kuna

Humpin’ Hannah’s, 621 Main St., Boise

Hyde Park Pub and Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Boise

Idaho Sushi Company, 1500 N. Star Road, Star

J Foods Inc, 4719 S. Market St., Boise

Klean Kitchen Company, 2900 Excursion Lane, Meridian

Latte Da, 762 E. Wythe Creek Court, Suite 103, Kuna

Lemon Tree Co, 3724 Eckert Road, Boise

Lupita’s Tacos, 4107 E. Overland Road, Apt. A 101, Meridian

Madre Boutique Taqueria, 1034 S. La Pointe St., Boise

Marco’s Pizza, 4865 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian

Maverik, 4680 S. Federal Way, Boise

McDonald’s, 1311 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

McDonald’s, 6574 S. Federal Way, Boise

Melting Pot, 200 N. 6th St., Boise

Meriwether Cider, 224 N. 9th St., Boise

Micron 17, 8000 S. Federal Way, Boise

Micron 36, 8000 S. Federal Way, Boise

Molly’s Mills, 5637 N. Kercliffe Court, Boise

Mongolian BBQ, 6920 W. State St., Garden City

Ochos, 515 W. Idaho St., Boise

Paul’s Tacos, 190 S.W. 7th Ave., Meridian

Pie Hole, 205 N. 8th St., Boise

Poppy Seed Cafe, 2360 W. University Drive, Boise

Quality Inn Boise Airport, 2526 W. Airport Way, Boise

Ranch Market, 4991 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Red Fort Cuisine of India, 1510 S. Celebration Ave., Meridian

Residence Inn Boise Downtown City Center, 400 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Rib Shack Barbecue and Catering, 395 W. State St., Eagle

Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 228 E. Plaza St., Eagle

Rick’s Cafe American at The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise

Rodeway Inn Boise Airport, 2799 W. Airport Way, Boise

Savory N Sweets Inc, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian

Simple Suites, 2909 W. Elder St., Boise

Snerk’s, 383 N. Linder Ave., Kuna

Snowfox W1, 110 E. Myrtle St., Boise

Spring Creek Brewing Company, 18651 N. Streams Edge Way, Boise

St. Luke’s Rehab, 600 N. Robbins Road, Boise

St. Michael’s Cathedral — kitchen, 518 N. 8th St., Boise

Star Senior Center, 60 S. Main St., Star

Star Sugar Shack, 1500 N. Star Road, Star

Subway, 6454 S. Federal Way, Boise

Super 8, 2773 Elder St., Boise

Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard Ave., Boise

Thai Basil, 3161 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 110, Meridian

The Mode Lounge, 800 W. Idaho St., Boise

The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise

The Sturiale Place, 1501 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Thick as Thieves, 620 W. Idaho St., Suite 200, Boise

Treasure Valley Provisions, 250 E. Eagles Gate Drive, Eagle

Trillium, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Valley Cold Storage and Transportation, 4719 Market St., Boise

Vizcaya Winery, 8987 S. Greenhurst Road, Kuna

Whimsy Charcuterie, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Wild Root, 276 N. 8th St., Boise

Wise Guy Pizza Pie, 106 N. 6th St., Suite B, Boise

Woodstock, 1963 W. Kingswood Court, Meridian

Wyld Child, 13 S. Latah St., Boise

Recommended Stories