Two businesses had 5 outstanding violations: Ada County food service inspections Dec. 5-18, 2023
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Inspected Dec. 5-11
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, 2810 W. Elder St., Boise
22*
Boise Elks 310 BPOE, 6608 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2*
Build A Spud, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
16*
Buster’s Cafe, 1700 W. University Drive, Boise
16*, 20*
Cafe 1055, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise
20*
Chilango’s (Azteca), 7701 W. Ustick Road 121, Boise
2*
East Boise Community Reentry Center, 2366 E. Old Penitentiary Road, Boise
28*
El Mariachi Loco, 9966 W. State St., Star
8*, 10*
Fiesta Guadalajara, 3552 S. Findley Ave., Boise
10*, 16*
Gowen Chevron, 6450 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
2*
Gyro Shack, 3030 W. Magic View Drive, Meridian
8*, 10*, 16*, 28*
IHOP, 3599 S. Federal Way, Boise
23*
il Sugo Italian Kitchen, 1407 W. McMillan Road, Suite 130, Meridian
16*
Kabob House, 9140 Emerald St., Suite 600, Boise
2*, 10*, 16*
Kona Grill, 3573 E. Longwing Lane, Suite 140, Meridian
22*
Madurai Virundhu, 8053 Emerald St., Boise
10*
McDonald’s, 3415 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
9*
Mr. Gas 21, 10026 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
16*, 28*
North End Chinese, 1806 W. State St., Boise
10*, 22*
Pho Real Authentic Vietnamese Food, 812 W. Fort St., Boise
10*, 15*
Pueblo Lindo, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Suite 170, Meridian
16*, 22*
Ramen House, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Suite 165, Meridian
10*, 15*, 20*, 22*, 23*
Sakana Sushi Restaurant, 1718 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
10*, 15*
Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 415 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise
16*
Spice Indian Cuisine, 3223 E. Louise Drive, Suite 106, Meridian
10*, 16*
St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 3209 W. Overland Road, Boise
16*
Stub’s Sports Pub, 3662 S. Findley Ave., Boise
2*
Sunrise Cafe, 805 E. Main St., Meridian
10*, 16*, 23*
Taco Del Mar, 2258 E. Gowen Road, Boise
16*
Tacos El Rey, 12170 W. Ustick Road, Boise
2*
Taste of Nigeria African Cuisine, 6910 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
22*
Terroir, 7750 Pinewood Circle, Boise
10*
Top Dog Grill, 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise
2
Waffle Me Up, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise
2
Wendy’s, 3140 E. Florence Drive, Meridian
8*, 10, 15*
Yokozuna Teriyaki, 824 S. Vista Ave., Boise
20*
Inspected Dec. 12-18
Asian Wok Chinese Restaurant, 9706 W. State St., Star
16*, 22*, 23*
Big Mic’s Saloon and BBQ Smokehouse — mobile 2, 459 W. Main St., Kuna
2*, 16*
Caffe Capri Italia Coffee, 2242 E. Gowen Road, Boise
2*
Casablanca Cuban Grill, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise
6*
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 1201 S. Vista Ave., Boise
16*
Charlie Brown’s — mobile, 5783 Overland Road, Boise
29*
Charlie Brown’s, 5783 Overland Road, Boise
16*
Corner Hustle, 1580 E. State St., Suite 106, Eagle
10*
Courtyard by Marriott, 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
23*
Gatsby, 280 N. 8th St., Boise
10*
Golden Star, 1142 N. Orchard St., Boise
10*, 15*, 16*, 22*
Golden Wok, 3948 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
10*
Guru Donuts, 928 W. Main St., STE 100, Boise
16*
High Note Cafe, 225 N. 5th St., Boise
10*, 21*
Hilltop Station — restaurant, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise
16*
Ideal Grocery Store, 1136 N. Orchard St., Boise
13*
Janjou Patisserie Artisan Boutique Bakery, 1754 W. State St., Boise
2
KJ’s Little Caesars, 1565 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
10*, 15*
Lima Limon Peruvian Restaurant, 379 W. Main St., Kuna
2*
Lucky 13, 3662 S. Eckert Road, Boise
9*
Madhuban Indian Cuisine, 6930 W. State St., Boise
16*, 22*, 24*
Mongolian Grill, 519 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 400, Meridian
10*
Moxie Java, 1575 N. Linder Road, Kuna
16*
Panda Garden, 2801 W. Overland Road, Boise
15*
Roghani’s Restaurant, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle
10*
Tasty Thai, 392 E. Avalon St., Kuna
16* 22*
The STIL, 3724 S. Eckert Road, Boise
28*
Tito’s Taqueria, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
2*, 10*, 16*, 20*, 23*
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
2*
Tupelo Honey, 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise
8*
Vincenzo Trattoria, 6970 W. State St., Boise
15*
Wasabi, 2325 S. Apple St., Boise
6*
Watson’s Mystery Cafe, 8001 Fairview Ave., Boise
22*, 28*
Willowcreek Grill and Java, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Suite 150, Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Inspected Dec. 5-11
A Sweet Experience, 3321 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Ada County Jail, 7200 W. Barrister Drive, Boise
Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, 6300 W. Denton St., Boise
Ada County Work Release Center, 7255 W. Barrister Drive, Boise
Adelfa’s Cuban Bakery and Cuisine, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Alchemist Coffee, 2701 W. Stewart Ave., Boise
Ansots Okeldegi LLC, 2513 S. Federal Way, Suite 102, Boise
Arby’s, 1270 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Ay que Pica, 5264 N. Cunard Way, Meridian
Barnabas Center, 4950 N. Bradley St., Garden City
Barriga’s, 3447 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Bay East Taco Stop, 1520 Broadway Ave., Boise
Bear Island Brewing Company, 1620 N. Liberty St., Boise
Beyond Taste LLC, 520 S. Main St., Meridian
Big K BBQ, 3409 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Bistro 1055, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Boise Holiday Inn, 2970 W. Elder St., Boise
Boise Pie Co and Eatery, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise
Bridge Cafe LLC, 650 W. State St., Boise
Burger King, 6490 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
Caffe Luciano’s, 3588 N. Prospect Way, Garden City
Center for Change, 1411 W. Franklin St., Boise
Chaffee Grille, 1421 W. Ceasar Chavez, Boise
Chartwell’s, Extra Mile Arena, Boise
Cheesecake Factory, 330 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Chocolate Bar, 3333 N. Cole Road, Boise
City Light Home for Women and Children, 1404 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Clairvoyant Brewing Company, 9115 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 107, Garden City
Clairvoyant Brewing Company, 2800 W. Idaho St., Boise
Club Demonstration Services Inc, 3403 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Coffee Life, 5420 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Cottonwood Grille, 913 W. River St., Suite 300, Boise
Country Pride, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
daVinci’s, 190 E. State St., Eagle
Del Taco, 3205 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Devil’s Den, 204 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Dick Eardley Boise Senior Center, 690 N. Robbins Road, Boise
Dijana’s Kitchen, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise (food processing)
Dijana’s Kitchen, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Dollar Tree, 975 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Dutch Oven Den Catering, 2987 N. High Desert Way, Meridian
Eagle Community Food Bank, 149 W. State St., Eagle
Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
ERTH Bev Co, 5220 N. Sawyer Ave., Unit F, Garden City
Extra Mile, 4168 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
FITT Juice Co, 36 N. Seneca Springs Way 102, Star
Flour and Sage Baking Co. LLC, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Foothills Christian Church, 9655 W. State St., Garden City
Foxy Frank’s, 3022 N.W. 12th Drive, Meridian
Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro, 108 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Hampton Inn and Suites, 495 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Heidi Rosa’s German Kitchen, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Hissho Sushi BSU, 1700 W. University Drive, Boise
Holy Apostles Food Pantry, 6300-A N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Honors Market Sawtooth Hall, 1910 University Drive, Boise
Idaho Crepe Company, 141 W. Yosemite St., Meridian
Idawild Brewing Co., 5270 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
K-9 Bar, 2506 W. Main St., Boise
Land Ocean New American Grill, 2902 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Macadoo’s Lumpia Shack, 1940 W. Wapoot Drive, Meridian
Maddie’s Wine and Whiskey, 835 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Maverik, 2710 W. Main St., Boise
Meridian High School — concessions inside, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian
Meridian Warrior Booster Grill, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian
Metro Community Services, 690 N. Robbins Road, Boise
Oak Barrel of Eagle, 1065 E. Winding Creek Drive, Ste 100 105, Eagle
Padre’s LLC, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Panera Bread, 1150 W. Myrtle St., Boise
Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 9765 W. State St. 105, Star
Pho Le, 2146 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Potter Wines, 5286 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Proof, 9759 W. State St., Ste 105, Star
Reed’s Dairy Boise Warehouse, 1267 W. Boeing St., Boise
Reel Foods Fish Market and Oyster Bar, 1118 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Rib Shack, 11801 N. 23 Road, Garden City
River of Life Rescue Mission, 575 S. 13th St., Boise
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 6097 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 140, Meridian
Roots Zero Waste Market, 3308 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 800 W. Main St., Suite 110, Boise
Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehab Hospital, 711 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Schnitzel Garten, 1225 Winding Creek Drive, Eagle
Settlers Park Concessions Stand, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Shogun Sushi, 3640 S. Findley Ave., Boise
Sophie’s Choice Design, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club, 1500 W. Grove St., Boise
Split Rail Winery, 3200 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Stagecoach Inn, 3132 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Star Dairy Queen, 11735 W. State St., Star
Subway BSU, 1700 University Drive, Boise
Sugar Whipped, 6521 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Sully’s Pub and Grill, 11123 W. State St., Star
Sunflower Bakery and Cafe, 750 S. Progress Ave., Ste 170, Meridian
Sweet Leesa’s, 2411 E. Riverside Drive, D204, Eagle
Sweet n Savory, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Taco Bell, 645 S. Main St., Meridian
Tacos El Rey 2, 4116 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Taqueria Las Brazas, 3988 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
The Nomadic Oven, 6998 W. Irving Lane, Boise
The Stuffed Olive, 404 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
TK Bar, 6455 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 1910 W. University Drive, BSU Student Union Building, Boise
Truffles Etc., 1867 Charolais Drive, Meridian
Umai Craft, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Suite 104, Boise
Veritas at The Ambrose School, 6100 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Wagers Inc. — warehouse, 113 N. Phillippi St., Boise
Warm Springs Golf Course, 2495 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Wendy’s, 871 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Inspected Dec. 12-18
A Lively Chef Catering, 200 E. 37th St., Suite 8, Garden City
Acme Bakeshop, 221 W. 37th St., Suite B, Garden City
Adelita’s Mexican Food, 1800 Overland Road, Suite 500, Boise
Aloha Ice Tropical Sno, 1872 E. Carol St., Meridian
Aloha Ice Tropical Sno, 3064 Malta Drive, Meridian
Andrade’s, 4620 W. Overland Road, Boise
Apericena & Haute Foods, 1607 N. 13th St., Boise
Arid Club — restaurant, 1137 W. River St., Boise
Astegos.org, 6225 W. Overland Road, Boise
Big City Coffee and Cafe, 1416 W. Grove St., Boise
Big Daddy’s BBQ, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Suite 102, Meridian
Big Mic’s — mobile 1, 459 W. Main St., Kuna
Big Sky Events and Catering, 130 W. Ellen St., Garden City
Blue Hen Cookies, 3640 Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Boise Rescue Mission, 308 W. 24th St., Boise
Boise River Runners, 4049 S. Eckert Road, Boise
Boise School District — warehouse, 6625 S. Elite Drive, Boise
Brewed — A European Coffee House, 3157 E. Barber Valley, Boise
Buenos Aires, 1718 S. Euclid Ave., Boise
Capital City Event Center, 622 W. Idaho St., Boise
Capri, 2520 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Carl’s Jr., 226 N. Broadway Ave., Boise
Charlie’s Produce, 1262 E. Exchange St., Boise
Cinder, 107 1/2 E. 44th St., Garden City
Citrus Pear, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
City Peanut Co., 1013 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Clean Cuisine by Gina, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Corona Village, 21 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Courtyard Marriott Boise, 222 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Cuban Panini, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise
Deli at The Grove, 101 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise
Domino’s, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise
Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise
El Gallo Giro, 5285 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Eureka, 800 W. Idaho St., Suite 120, Boise
Fanci Freez, 1402 W. State St., Boise
Fat Guy’s Fresh Deli, 2250 E. Gowen Road, Boise
Fat Kid Cake Co., 371 W. Main St., Ste 100, Kuna
Ferranti Fresh Pasta, 520 W. McGregor Drive, Boise
Fit Fuel Meal Prep, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Freeze Dried Depot, 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Fresh To Go, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Fujiyama Sushi House, 1701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Gateway Goodies, 165 S. Eagle Island Parkway, Eagle
Grove Hotel banquet kitchen/bars, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Hawgs and Dogs, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise
Hawkins Pac-Out, 2315 Bogus Basin Road, Boise
Heatherwood Retirement Community, 5277 W. Kootenai St., Boise
Hilltop Station — store, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise
Home2 Suites Boise Downtown, 202 S. 6th St., Boise
Hudson Baking Co, 291 N. Avenue E, Kuna
Humpin’ Hannah’s, 621 Main St., Boise
Hyde Park Pub and Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Boise
Idaho Sushi Company, 1500 N. Star Road, Star
J Foods Inc, 4719 S. Market St., Boise
Klean Kitchen Company, 2900 Excursion Lane, Meridian
Latte Da, 762 E. Wythe Creek Court, Suite 103, Kuna
Lemon Tree Co, 3724 Eckert Road, Boise
Lupita’s Tacos, 4107 E. Overland Road, Apt. A 101, Meridian
Madre Boutique Taqueria, 1034 S. La Pointe St., Boise
Marco’s Pizza, 4865 N. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian
Maverik, 4680 S. Federal Way, Boise
McDonald’s, 1311 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
McDonald’s, 6574 S. Federal Way, Boise
Melting Pot, 200 N. 6th St., Boise
Meriwether Cider, 224 N. 9th St., Boise
Micron 17, 8000 S. Federal Way, Boise
Micron 36, 8000 S. Federal Way, Boise
Molly’s Mills, 5637 N. Kercliffe Court, Boise
Mongolian BBQ, 6920 W. State St., Garden City
Ochos, 515 W. Idaho St., Boise
Paul’s Tacos, 190 S.W. 7th Ave., Meridian
Pie Hole, 205 N. 8th St., Boise
Poppy Seed Cafe, 2360 W. University Drive, Boise
Quality Inn Boise Airport, 2526 W. Airport Way, Boise
Ranch Market, 4991 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Red Fort Cuisine of India, 1510 S. Celebration Ave., Meridian
Residence Inn Boise Downtown City Center, 400 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Rib Shack Barbecue and Catering, 395 W. State St., Eagle
Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 228 E. Plaza St., Eagle
Rick’s Cafe American at The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise
Rodeway Inn Boise Airport, 2799 W. Airport Way, Boise
Savory N Sweets Inc, 2900 W. Excursion Lane, Meridian
Simple Suites, 2909 W. Elder St., Boise
Snerk’s, 383 N. Linder Ave., Kuna
Snowfox W1, 110 E. Myrtle St., Boise
Spring Creek Brewing Company, 18651 N. Streams Edge Way, Boise
St. Luke’s Rehab, 600 N. Robbins Road, Boise
St. Michael’s Cathedral — kitchen, 518 N. 8th St., Boise
Star Senior Center, 60 S. Main St., Star
Star Sugar Shack, 1500 N. Star Road, Star
Subway, 6454 S. Federal Way, Boise
Super 8, 2773 Elder St., Boise
Tango’s Subs and Empanadas, 701 N. Orchard Ave., Boise
Thai Basil, 3161 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 110, Meridian
The Mode Lounge, 800 W. Idaho St., Boise
The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise
The Sturiale Place, 1501 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Thick as Thieves, 620 W. Idaho St., Suite 200, Boise
Treasure Valley Provisions, 250 E. Eagles Gate Drive, Eagle
Trillium, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Valley Cold Storage and Transportation, 4719 Market St., Boise
Vizcaya Winery, 8987 S. Greenhurst Road, Kuna
Whimsy Charcuterie, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Wild Root, 276 N. 8th St., Boise
Wise Guy Pizza Pie, 106 N. 6th St., Suite B, Boise
Woodstock, 1963 W. Kingswood Court, Meridian
Wyld Child, 13 S. Latah St., Boise