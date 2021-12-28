Two busted on drug charges in Greenup Co.

Dec. 28—GREENUP — Two suspected drug dealers were busted Monday night in the Big White Oak neighborhood of Greenup County, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Matt Smith said in a press release that department has "worked tirelessly to keep Big White Oak a safer neighborhood."

Deputies busted Eric J. Howard and Billy Potter in the 1300 block of State Route 2070 on 11 warrants total, according to the news release.

"Yes, I said 11 warrants," Smith emphasized in the release.

Howard had nine warrants, on charges ranging from traffic offenses to fleeing and evading, narcotics and tampering with physical evidence. Upon his arrest, Howard was found to have 5 grams of meth and some pills, according to police.

Potter, who was wanted on a bench warrant and a probation violation, used a trap door to crawl underneath the trailer, the sheriff said.

Using a thermal imaging camera provided by the Load Fire Department, deputies located Potter and took him into custody, the sheriff said.

Both men are being held in the Greenup County Detention Center, according to Smith.