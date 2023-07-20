Two busted during burglary call

Jul. 20—WESTWOOD — Two Boyd County men were charged Tuesday after deputies say they brook into a home on Highland Avenue in Westwood.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Highland after reports two men were inside an abandoned home, according to Sheriff Jamie Reihs.

When deputies arrived, court records show the duo took off up a hill into a dense thicket.

After a brief time, deputies located one suspect — Michael L. Martinez, 52, of Ashland — walking along Russell Road, with his clothing soaked and scratches on his arm, court records show.

When asked for ID, Martinez gave deputies a bogus name and social security number, according to court records.

Denny E. Moore, 56, of Catlettsburg, was later found hiding out in a broken-down Chevy pickup truck near the scene of the crime, a citation states. Moore told deputies he had just taken some fentanyl, records show.

After being medically cleared at King's Daughter's Medical Center, Moore was brought to the Boyd County Detention Center, where deputy jailers found meth on him, court records show.

Both men were charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree fleeing on foot. Martinez was charged with identity theft, while Moore was charged with first-degree promotion of contraband.

Both men are being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.

