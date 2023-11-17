Two California deputies injured in a jailhouse attack, the sheriff’s office says

Two Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured Thursday night in a jailhouse attack.

The sheriff’s office said the two deputies were completing a meal call just before 5 p.m. at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility when they noticed an inmate with a “jailhouse alcohol” that is known as “pruno.”

Deputies attempted to take the alcohol away when they were allegedly attacked by two inmates. Five other inmates joined in on the attack and attempted to throw the deputies from the top tier of the jail facility, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional personnel arrived and intervened in the attack.

The two deputies were taken to a local hospital for significant injuries to the head and upper body.

Both were treated and released and expected to make a full recovery.

The seven inmates are facing attempted homicide charges, the sheriff’s office said.