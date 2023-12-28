Two California girls dead after house fire sparked by Christmas tree

Two California girls are dead after their family's home went up in flames in a fire local outlets report was sparked by a Christmas tree.

The house fire happened on Dec. 14, in Barstow, California, a town about two hours northeast of Los Angeles. One girl, age 2, died from her injuries shortly after firefighters responded, the Barstow fire department said. Her sister, age 7, was transported to a local hospital and later died, ABC 7 News in San Francisco reported.

The parents did not realize their home didn't have working smoke detectors, ABC 7 News reported Wednesday.

Sisters Aalijah Isom, 2, and Annie Isom, 7, were remembered by their parents in a GoFundMe page as loving girls who spread joy to their four other siblings.

"Our family's bond was a tapestry of love, inseparable and woven with unconditional affection," the family's GoFundMe says.

The night of the fire, parents Charmon and Akeem Isom said they saw their live Christmas tree engulfed in flames, the couple told ABC 7 News.

The Barstow Fire Protection District did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on Thursday.

Parents say fire safety is important

The family's four-bedroom house did not have working smoke detectors at the time of the fire, multiple local outlets reported.

"It wasn't like you heard an alarm system and you try to get everybody out," Charmon Isom told ABC 7 News. "We didn't have a warning."

Making sure a home is safe and equipped with a fire alarm system should be a family's top priority, the mother said in an interview with ABC 7 News.

"Make sure you guys are on your landlords about the electricity, the safety, the fire extinguishers, the fire alarms in your house," she said.

The family is staying with relatives and said they plan to use money donated to their GoFundMe to relocate, local ABC 7 News reported.

How to prevent Christmas tree fires

Christmas tree fires can quickly become dangerous because live Christmas trees catch fire very quickly, according to experts.

"When a Christmas tree burns, particularly when it's dried out, it can go up in flames in moments, and it will spread very quickly," the National Fire Protection Association's Susan McKelvey told USA TODAY last year. "People have such a small window of time to escape safely."

McKelvey said when shopping for trees, people should run their hands through the tree to see if any needles fall off. If they do, then best to not buy.

Yana Valachovic, University of California cooperative extension forest advisor, said before placing the tree at home, it should be given a fresh cut at the bottom so the tree can absorb water. The NFPS recommends cutting at least two inches from the base of the trunk.

When decorating the tree, Valachovic added to not use any candles and make sure all lights being put on it don't have any exposed wires. McKelvey said LED lights are the best type to put on a tree, and turn the lights off before going to bed or if no one will be home.

"Some lights are designed for outdoor use only, some are designed for indoor use only. Some are both, but you have to really follow the manufacturer's instructions," McKelvey said.

People should also check the tree's water level daily, as well make sure the tree isn't blocking any potential exits, such as doors and windows, and away from any heat sources like a fireplace.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christmas tree fire in Barstow kills sisters Aalijah, Annie Isom