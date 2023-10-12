Two California men reported missing after Aftershock had phones, keys stolen but are OK

Two men who went missing after Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival have been found safe and are returning home to Southern California, a mother of one of the men said Thursday morning.

Anthony Acosta, 32, and Jacob Clark, 24, were reported missing after their families couldn’t get in touch with them since Saturday, said Shannon Jendrock, Clark’s mother. The men were visiting from Southern California to attend the annual four-day music festival in Discovery Park.

The Sacramento Police Department began investigating their disappearance, asking for the public’s help after the pair were last seen entering onto southbound Interstate 5 in a black Ford F-150.

In a phone call Thursday, Jendrock said the two men fell out of contact with their families when their cellphones were stolen at the festival and along the American River. Clark’s truck keys were also stolen, she said.

“They’re heading home today,” the Riverside County mother said.

“The missing persons have been located safely and have been in contact with family,” the Sacramento Police Department said.