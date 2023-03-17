Two California schools locked down for hours due to barricaded suspect nearby, deputies say

A barricaded suspect at an apartment complex in a Northern California city prompted campus lockdowns at a nearby high school and middle school, which remained in progress Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Live Oak High School and Live Oak Middle School were locked down upon the start of the school day due to heavy police presence as law enforcement attempted to contact a barricaded suspect at the Maple Park apartment complex, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said in a series of social media posts and updates beginning at 6:30 a.m.

The two campuses were still locked down six hours later, sheriff’s officials said in an update just before 12:30 p.m. The scene was “still active” at that time, and school district officials were “preparing a plan for dismissal if the incident proceeds further,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s tactical team has responded to the scene and authorities were negotiating with the barricaded person using a loudspeaker, according to the posts.

Sheriff’s deputies were present at each campus, the Sheriff’s Office said.