Two callers caught in bar, woman ran inside her room after shooter kills receptionist

At least three 911 callers pulsed with anxiety and fear as witnesses ran for cover, alerting Collier County authorities of a New Year's Eve fatal shooting at a Naples hotel.

It's unclear if the Port of the Islands resort was hosting a New Year's Eve party later that night. Managers and owners of the two-story hotel didn't return requests for comment Tuesday.

One of the callers was at the Port of the Islands Resort bar. A second caller was in a hall when she heard yelling, while a third caller — a certified first responder — told the dispatcher Zachary Ludwig, 35, had already died.

Collier County deputies responded to the resort at 25000 Tamiami Trail E. around 3:25 p.m. Sunday, where they found Ludwig in the open lobby, roughly 50 feet from the main entrance doorway.

When authorities arrived, they found Ludwig dead. Authorities didn't disclose how many bullets struck him, nor where his wounds were.

They later found the suspected shooter, James Gamble, 64, a former employee, dead in a hotel office.

Witnesses' information is redacted in the 911 calls.

Man says five shots heard from bar

A man who called 911 to alert of the shooting, marked as the first of at least three calls, was audibly nervous and shaking as he told authorities he heard between five and six gunshots near the lobby.

It's unclear at what time dispatchers received the different 911 calls.

The witness said he was at the bar, on the second floor, and he didn't know the address.

"Has anybody come out yet?" the witness calls to others.

The witness then told the dispatcher he would seek help.

Woman said she saw the shooting happen

A woman said she saw the shooting and ran to her room.

She breathed heavily as she told the dispatcher she locked herself inside.

The witness said she believed she heard three gunshots and then saw a victim on the floor bleeding. The dispatcher told the witness they had several calls come in.

She said she heard yelling when she was in the hallway, then described seeing Ludwig, whom she didn't call by name, on the floor while Gamble ran.

First responder alerts of murder

The third witness, who said he's a certified first responder, said he was upstairs when shots rang in the lobby. He was walking to the lobby as he spoke with the dispatcher.

The first responder said he was in the bar area, similar to the first caller.

He said there was no clear view to the lobby, adding the door to the bar was closed.

"Everybody get the [expletive] out of here," the caller told other witnesses as he remained on the line with the dispatcher.

Toward the end of the 2-minute call, the first responder said a Collier County deputy had arrived.

A supplemental report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office revealed an off-duty deputy was at the hotel during the shooting.

