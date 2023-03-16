Two Canadian police officers shot dead after responding to family dispute

Andrea Blanco
Canada Edmonton Officers Shot (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Two police officers in Canada were killed while on duty as they responded to a domestic dispute.

The officers, whose names have not been released, responded to a “family dispute” in the Inglewood neighbourhood at around 1am MDT, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said during a press conference on Thursday.

Fellow officers transported the victims, aged 30 and 35, to the hospital but they were pronounced deceased shortly after. A female was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since been stabilised, The Guardian reported.

The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement.

“[They] went inside the building, approached the suite, and were shot by a young male suspect,” Mr McFee said.

“At this time, all indications are they did not have a chance to discharge their firearms,” he added. “These [officers] were doing their job. This is unthinkable. It’s not imaginable. It’s horrific. It’s a tragedy.”

Responding to the tragic news, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe.”

“The news that two @EdmontonPolice officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues – we’re here for you.”

