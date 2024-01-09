Two candidates emerge for NPS School Board, Seat 4

Jan. 9—Two candidates will vie for the Norman Public Schools Board of Education District 4 Seat on April 2.

In October, the board approved the election, which will take place on April 2. Since then, Dawn Brockman and Scott Christian have filed for candidacy, which closed last month.

Dawn Brockman

Brockman is currently the director of alumni relations and university development at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. She has lived in Norman since she attended the University of Oklahoma, where she graduated in 1993. She also received a law degree from OU in 2002.

She previously taught as a Latin teacher at Moore School District and Putnam City School District. In addition to her current role at USAO, she also teaches Latin to college students as an adjunct professor.

She has spent 20 years in the classroom, including 14 years at Norman High School. There, she also served as a student congress advisor.

After Brockman received her law degree, she worked at the Oklahoma State School Boards Association as a staff attorney.

She also served as executive director of the Oklahoma Association of Student councils where she worked with students and teachers statewide as a mentor.

"I have a very eclectic background starting off as a Latin teacher," she said. "I think that right now it's more important than ever who serves on school boards.

She said her vast experiences have taught her that who leads school districts matters.

"Our boards make decisions that impact students and teachers. These decisions impact communities, and who is on that board and who are the voices or perspectives on that board is hugely important."

Married to Cleveland County Special Judge Scott Brockman, she said her family has anchored itself in the Norman community for decades.

"Both my children have attended Norman Public Schools all the way through," she said. "My son is a junior, and my daughter graduated from Norman North a couple of years ago. Our children are two wonderful products of Norman Public Schools, and we are really proud of that."

On the board, Brockman said she hopes to create an environment where teachers will want to stay throughout their entire careers.

"We need to work strongly on recruitment," she said. "They think it is easy to replace people when they leave, but we are getting to a point where there's no one to replace outgoing teachers."

Scott Christian

Christian is a commercial lender for Prosperity Bank and owns the Burn Boot Camp gym in Norman with his wife, Casey Christian.

Raised in Norman, he attended Monroe Elementary, Whittier Middle, and Norman High schools, after which he attended college at NOC-Tonkawa where he played baseball. He transferred to Southwestern Oklahoma State University where he earned a degree in business administration.

He said the district is facing different challenges, including families who decide to move their children out of the district, whether for a different school district, homeschool or a private school.

"Whether people like it or not, the school choice initiatives brought down from the State [Department of Education], we need to decide how we can make Norman the choice for parents, myself included, at a time where people are leaving the district," Christian said.

Christian and his wife have four children, all of whom have attended NPS. The eldest child graduated from Norman North, but during the pandemic, he pulled the students from school and they now attend Christian Community School.

"I want to reiterate that I chose what was best for my kid, but that doesn't mean that I don't believe in public education," he said. "There were various reasons why. It was at the height of the pandemic, and the chaos that ensued ... I just chose what was best for my child, but that doesn't mean I can't choose what's best for our district."

He said he wants to look around at what other districts are doing to reel in students who left during the pandemic.

"I don't want to reinvent the wheel. Let's see what those surrounding communities are doing and bring families back to Norman so we can make this district the best choice for public education in Oklahoma," he said.

Both of Christian's parents taught in public schools, which is where he developed an appreciation for what public education does.

"I always wanted to be able to give back, and this is kind of a way to do that," he said.

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.