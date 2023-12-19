Two candidates so far for Jan. 3 caucus to replace Melton

The caucus to replace former state Senator and Gary Mayor-elect Eddie Melton will take place on Jan. 3, Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl announced in a letter to Precinct Committee members for State Senate District 3.

The caucus is likely to be contested. Melton endorsed Gary City Councilman Mark Spencer to replace him in the seat earlier this month. Hobart City Councilman David Vinzant, D-4th, told the Post-Tribune on Tuesday that he also plans to run.

The district encompasses parts of Gary, Merrillville, Hobart and Lake Station.

Melton, who unseated Gary Mayor Jerome Prince in the city’s Democratic mayoral primary in May and won a landslide victory in the November general election, is set to be sworn in as mayor on Dec. 30. He resigned from his state Senate seat effective December 5. Indiana is one of four states that allows the political party of an official who leaves their role to fill the vacant seat.

The caucus to replace Melton will be held at 6 p.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, located at 6600 Broadway. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for participant sign-in. Schmuhl has designated Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser to serve as chair of the caucus.

Anyone seeking to run in the caucus must file the required documents with Wieser 72 hours before the date and time of the contest, a deadline that will elapse at 6 p.m. Dec. 31.