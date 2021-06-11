Two candidates rush into Polk County attorney race

Two Democratic candidates announced a run for Polk County Attorney Thursday, less than a day after John Sarcone said he isn't seeking reelection this year.

About the candidates:

Kimberly Graham is a Des Moines attorney who began mulling a run earlier this year.

Laura Roan is an assistant Polk County attorney. She was in the staff meeting when Sarcone announced he's not running.

Why it matters: As the chief law enforcement officer in the county, the position shapes the direction of civil and criminal prosecution.

Whoever gets the gig will likely bring policy change.

Background: Sarcone, a Democrat, has been in the job for 30 years.

The 72-year-old told KCCI-TV he wants to spend more time with his family.

He faced backlash in recent months over prosecution linked with the arrests of civil rights protesters last year, including a journalist who was acquitted of charges.

What they're saying: Both Graham and Roan want to focus more on prosecuting violent crime.

💭 Our thought bubble: A lot will happen in the coming months. But you can bank on more candidates coming forward, including some from the GOP.

