Two Cape Coral officers lose jobs for failing to aid drunken man who later drowned

A pair of Cape Coral police officers are out of their jobs after they failed to help an intoxicated 22-year-old resident who fell into a downtown canal and drowned on March 13.

Davis Rios, who had 12 years police experience and was in his second year with the Cape Coral department, was fired, Police Chief Anthony Sizemore said at a press conference Friday afternoon. Joshua Morgan, who was hired by the department one year ago, resigned.

“Unfortunately these officers' actions, or in this case inactions, were not in keeping with our vision, mission and values," Sizemore said. “As chief I have to own it and demonstrate accountability on behalf of the agency.”

Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore (left) and City Manager Roberto Hernandez at a press conference on April 29, 2022.

Missing man: Man's body found in Cape Coral canal identified as resident missing since Monday

Canal death: Cape Coral dad whose two young sons died in car he crashed into canal gets 22-year sentence

The department just completed its internal investigation into the matter, finding that both officers violated policy by committing a dereliction of duty, Sizemore said.

The family of Jeremiah Don Ballam Jr. reported him missing at 9:48 p.m. March 13, Sizemore said. The department's Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation, and Ballam's body was found in a canal behind the 1100 block of SE 46th Lane on March 15.

But while investigating Ballam's disappearance, detectives found that he had encountered Cape Coral police officers.

Body camera footage showed that Rios and Morgan found Ballam passed out in the road near Club Square, extremely drunk, Sizemore said. But the officers did not offer medical aid, check his address in their police database, offer him a ride home or try to find his family.

Instead, they warned him that if he continued to be drunk in public they would take him into protective custody. Ballam said he would rather walk home, according to Sizemore.

Kayaker drowns: Kayaker drowns in Estero River; FWC urges '360-degree awareness' while boating

Story continues

“He then stumbled and walked away from the officers in the opposite direction of his stated residence," Sizemore said.

The investigation into Ballam's death is ongoing, but detectives believe that he went into the water within minutes of his conversation with Rios and Morgan, Sizemore said. Ballam's preliminary cause of death is drowning as a result of an intoxicated fall.

“At first look, these violations seemed so egregious that I ordered the Professional Standards Bureau to commence an investigation," Sizemore said.

Both officers had spotless disciplinary records and were previously awarded for exemplary service, Sizemore said.

“Quite frankly, I believe they were capable of providing exemplary service in the future, but this incident was a violation of public trust that I believe was great enough that it eliminated that potential," he said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral officers ousted for failing to aid man who drowned