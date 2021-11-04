Two Cape Coral police officers cleared by State Attorney's Office in fatal March shooting

Two Cape Coral police officers involved in a March shooting that left a city man dead have been cleared by the State Attorney’s Office.

“Unfortunately, this type of incident is a difficult reality of policing and one which needs to be thoroughly and professionally investigated by the State Attorney’s Office," read a statement released by Master Sgt. Julie Green from the Cape Coral police public affairs office.

"After their investigation, the State Attorney determined that the actions of Officer Bianco and Officer Meadows were legally justified in their use of deadly force."

Around 6:25 p.m. March 11, Cape Coral police responded to a disturbance in the 2600 block of NW 9th Street.

Christopher LeFande

The disturbance resulted in the fatal shooting by officers of Christopher Lefande, 50. A police report said Lefande died at the scene after he was shot when he approached officers with a gun drawn.

The two officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave at that time, per the department's policy.

Lefande's most recent address was listed as Northwest th Street.

He was charged in August 2020 with aggravated assault with a weapon and a weapons offense, according to Lee County Sheriff's Office arrest website. In that case, he pleaded no contest to improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor, Lee County Court records indicate.

