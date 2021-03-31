Two Capitol police officers to sue Trump for inciting riot and ‘severe emotional toll’

Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
Capitol police officers respond to mob during 6 January insurrection

Capitol police officers respond to mob during 6 January insurrection

(AFP via Getty)

Two Capitol Police officers are suing Donald Trump for injuries sustained in January’s riot.

James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, both from the Capitol Police Department, are the first officers to sue the one-term president for inciting the insurrection, CNN reported.

The two officers alleged on Tuesday that Mr Trump "inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted" the mob that stormed the US Capitol building on 6 January.

They also both suffered from physical and emotional trauma sustained in the riot, which led to the death of a colleague, officer Brian Sicknick, and four others on the day.

Mr Hemby, a veteran of 11 years, "was crushed against the doors" of the Capitol, according to the complaint, and was "sprayed with chemicals" and bled from his face.



Mr Blassingame, a veteran of 17 years, came under attack from "weapons that ranged from flagpoles to stanchions and building directional signs, water bottles and other objects".

The complaint described the officer as being temporarily "unable to move” from the injuries, while racial slurs were also aimed at him throughout the ordeal.

The complaint also describes the terror Capitol police officers faced, which was causing Mr Blassingame to suffer from depression and a "severe emotional toll” following the insurrection, according to Newsweek.

"He experiences guilt of being unable to help his colleagues who were simultaneously being attacked; and of surviving where other colleagues did not,” the complaint states.

Both men, who accuse Mr Trump of causing them physical and emotional trauma and for inciting the attack, are seeking at least $75,000 (£54,000) in damages.

Critics of Mr Trump continue to allege that he was to blame for the storming of Congress after a second impeachment trial — that failed to convict.

Tuesday’s complaint said crowds "were spurred on by Trump's conduct over many months”, which featured false claims of election fraud.

He claimed last week that the rioters, hundreds of whom were afterwards arrested by the FBI, posed "zero threat" and were "hugging and kissing the police" at the Capitol as they went inside.

The Independent has approached Mr Trump for comment.

    Portico Benefit Services is leaving downtown Minneapolis and relocating to Edina. Why it matters: Downtown Minneapolis and its restaurants and retailers need all the workers they can keep as companies move to hybrid work models that will reduce the daily headcount in the city. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: Sources tell Axios that Portico, a benefits provider for employees of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, is leaving 60,000 square feet in RSM Plaza on Nicollet Mall. Portico is leasing 25,000 square feet in the 7700 France building, which recently underwent a major renovation. The size difference in the two leases is further proof that companies need less space in a post-pandemic world. "We found an alternative location that will allow for additional flexibility as we move to a more agile, hybrid work environment for the future," Portico CFO/COO Stacy Kruse said in an emailed statement. Context: Portico is the first sizable company to leave downtown for the suburbs since TCF Financial departed in 2015 for Plymouth.It's not clear exactly how many employees Portico has downtown, but the number is likely in the hundreds based on the space.What we don't know: Exactly why Portico made the decision, other than that its lease was up. The intrigue: The Minneapolis Downtown Council last summer warned that downtown could lose as many as 10,000 jobs due to public safety concerns and the City Council's talk of defunding police. "I think we will hear of more," Downtown Council President Steve Cramer told Axios. "But it will be a lot less than we were fearful of."This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free