Two Capitol Police officers wounded, suspect shot after car rams into barricade: sources

Thomas Tracy And Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News
·1 min read

An unidentified suspect rammed a car into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, wounding two police officers and triggering a shootout, according to law enforcement officials.

Capitol Police said on its Twitter account that the suspect slammed into the two officers on the Senate side of the historic building shortly after 1 p.m.

“A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital,” Capitol Police tweeted.

Police did not immediately say how severe the injuries were.

A high-ranking source in the NYPD’s anti-terrorism squad said officers opened fire on the suspect after the crash.

“The cops were not shot but shot the perp in the car. Not clear if he’s dead or not,” the source told the Daily News.

The Washington Post reported that the wounded police officers appear to be in critical condition.

The unsettling Friday incident comes less than three months after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a violent attempt to overturn President Biden’s election victory. Five people died in the Jan. 6 attack, including a police officer.

____

Recommended Stories

  • US agency opens 2 safety probes of Volkswagen, Audi vehicles

    The U.S. government's road safety agency has opened two investigations into problems with Volkswagen vehicles, including one that alleges serious gasoline leaks under the hood. Details of the probes, which cover nearly 215,000 vehicles, were posted Friday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website. The largest investigation covers more than 191,000 VW Atlas SUVs from the 2018 through 2020 model years.

  • Texas man exchanged 7,700 texts in month with child he enticed for sex acts, feds say

    After a babysitter discovered texts he sent an 11-year-old, a Texas man is going to prison for life, officials say.

  • Two U.S. Capitol police officers injured in apparent vehicle attack outside Capitol -police

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A motorist rammed a vehicle into two U.S. Capitol Police officers on Friday, injuring them in an apparent attack and forcing the Capitol and congressional office buildings onto high alert while law enforcement authorities investigated, Capitol Police said. Capitol police said they responded to reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two officers and a suspect was in custody. Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced toward the iconic domed white building, in an unwelcome reminder of the complex being overrun three months ago by thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Jan 6.

  • George Floyd news – live: Police officials reject Derek Chauvin’s use of force on day five of trial

    Latest developments from Hennepin County District Court

  • Family forced waitresses at bar to perform sex acts, feds say

    A Houston mom, her children and her nephew are now facing life in prison on sex trafficking charges.

  • Two Officers Injured In Apparent Vehicle Attack Outside U.S. Capitol

    A suspect is in custody and has been transported to the hospital, according to Capitol Police.

  • 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah pleads not guilty to fraud, bond set at $1 million

    Shah's $1 million bond is required to be secured by $250,000 cash or property.

  • Two officers injured in car ramming at U.S. Capitol; suspect shot and in custody

    Capitol Police said two Capitol Police officers were taken to the hospital after the attack.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: New footage shows George Floyd pleading with officers

    George Floyd can be heard telling officers, "I'm not a bad guy" in newly revealed bodycam footage.

  • CDC says vaccinated Americans don’t need COVID-19 tests, quarantine to travel

    It is the first change in travel guidance from the CDC since Americans started getting vaccinated.

  • New York Will End Long-Term Solitary Confinement in Prisons and Jails

    In a far-reaching move that will fundamentally change life behind bars in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed into law a bill that will end the use of long-term solitary confinement in prisons and jails. The law is set to restrict prisons and jails from holding people in solitary confinement — nearly all-day isolation — for more than 15 consecutive days. It also bars the practice entirely for several groups, including minors and people with disabilities. The new limitations, which do not take effect for one year, mirror recent changes in several other states that have limited the practice. Cuomo signed the bill Wednesday, his office confirmed, but signaled that he planned to negotiate some changes to the legislation. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The law was long sought by advocates for incarcerated people, who have raised concerns about the mental health ramifications of solitary confinement and the apparent racial inequity in its use. Black and Latino people make up about 70% of the state’s prison population and represent more than four-fifths of those in solitary confinement. Other provisions in the law focus on the mental health consequences of solitary confinement. The law would require screenings for suicide risk and the creation of rehabilitation units for prisoners who need to be separated from the general population for more than 15 days. “Having spent a lot of time with the advocates who have direct stakes in this bill, this is deeply meaningful,” Sen. Julia Salazar, a Democrat who sponsored the legislation, said Wednesday evening before the bill became law. In recent years, more lawmakers across the country have joined a push to curb widespread use of solitary confinement, also referred to as punitive segregation, over the objections of corrections officials who argue that rollbacks to the practice will make effective discipline more difficult and make prisons and jails less safe. Still, public defenders point to data showing racial disparities in the use of solitary. In New York state, Black people represent about 48% of the prison population, but 58% of those in special housing units. A large body of research also links solitary confinement to increased risks for self-harm and suicide, worsened mental illness and higher rates of death after release. “It didn’t take me long to start seeing things that weren’t in my cell, to start having a conversation with nobody there,” said Victor Pate, who campaigned for the legislation after being released from prison. Pate said he spent more than two years in isolation over his roughly 15 years in the system. “You never get over that. I’m not well by a long shot.” Colorado barred use of long-term isolation in its prisons in 2017, and two years later, New Jersey restricted use of solitary confinement to 20 consecutive days. At least 11 other states, including Georgia, Nebraska and New Mexico, in 2019 also limited or banned punitive segregation for certain groups. A large campaign to limit the use of solitary confinement in New York kicked off more than eight years ago. But those efforts had long fallen short in Albany. The state agreed in 2015, following a lawsuit, to changes that included improved living conditions in isolation. A measure similar to the new law appeared primed to pass in 2019 but died after union pushback and a threat of veto from Cuomo, who cited concerns over large potential costs to carry out the changes. (Those projections were later disputed.) Instead, the governor agreed to roll out several less expansive administrative changes to alter the practice. After Democrats secured a legislative supermajority in last November’s elections, which allowed a veto from the governor to be overridden, their efforts to pass the measure gained traction. Activists in recent weeks staged several rallies outside Cuomo’s office in Manhattan. The measure passed both chambers with wide support last month, and some lawmakers threatened to push ahead even without Cuomo’s signature. In his approval of the law, Cuomo wrote that “amendments are necessary” in order to protect people living and working in correctional facilities. He said those changes would involve addressing “all possible circumstances” in which incarcerated people may need to be separated from the general population, including when they commit “multiple violent acts.” He did not offer additional specifics. The current legislation would restrict the use of solitary to no more than 15 consecutive days, or 20 total days over a two-month period. Punitive segregation would be banned entirely for people under 22 or over 54, those who are pregnant and individuals with mental and physical disabilities, among other groups. Some of those changes, such as the ban for people under 22, had already been adopted in New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio has pledged to eventually do away with solitary confinement altogether. Corrections officials, however, were found to be transferring young detainees to correctional facilities elsewhere in the state, where such restrictions did not exist. After the 15-day cap, people would move to high-security rehabilitative units when needed, where they would spend at least seven hours outside of a cell per day for therapy, treatment and other programs. (The change applies to prisons and jails with populations of more than 500.) “All of this really changes the framework. It’s significant, and it’s justified,” said Craig Haney, a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who has studied the effects of isolation. “We’re all going to look at how it works, and it may very well be the case that the state can go further.” The legislation comes as the proportion of detainees in isolation at Rikers Island and other jails in New York City has risen in recent years, even as the total jail population has fallen. In state prisons, about 40,000 solitary confinement sanctions were doled out in 2018, although use of the most restrictive form of isolation fell, according to a report from the New York Civil Liberties Union. The majority of those in solitary for serious rule violations spent between one and three months inside, although many terms lasted three to six months. About 130 people were in isolation for more than one year. Corrections leaders have long argued that isolation is a crucial tool for punishing disorderly detainees and say that its increased use can be attributed in part to a rise in violence in some facilities. A report from the Department of Correction in New York City showed steady increases over recent years in the rate of violent incidents among incarcerated people and assaults on staff by those in custody. Prisons, too, have reported some of those trends. Benny Boscio Jr., the president of the city’s Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, called the rollbacks to punitive segregation “reckless” in a statement and said he worried they could make jails more dangerous for detainees and staff. “There is nothing humane about subjecting our brave men and women to brutal assaults that send them to the hospital every week,” he said. “The governor should put safety first.” Some Republican lawmakers who voted against the measure took similar stances, and Mike Powers, who heads the union that represents state corrections officers, said in an interview that he was frustrated that the concerns of staff were left out of conversations about the new law. He questioned what effective discipline would now look like. “None of that’s being addressed,” Powers said. The move, he said, was reflective of a lack of investment in and concern for state corrections staff. Still, some experts and public defenders point to studies that suggest the use of solitary confinement has little effect on reining in violence behind bars. “It’s fearmongering,” said Kelsey De Avila, the jail service project director at the Brooklyn Defender Services. The heightened scrutiny of the practice among lawmakers in New York has followed some of the starkest examples of its use. Officials in New York City first moved to limit the use of isolation for young people after the suicide of Kalief Browder, a teenager who spent three years on Rikers Island awaiting trial after being accused of stealing a backpack. Nearly two of those years were spent in solitary confinement before the charges against him were dropped. The death of Layleen Polanco, a transgender woman who had an epileptic seizure while in solitary after guards failed to check on her, motivated de Blasio’s pledge to do away with solitary altogether. Darlene McDay said the changes on the state level hold a particular significance. Her 22-year-old son, Dante Taylor, killed himself four years ago while in isolation at a state prison in Erie County. In a report last September, the state’s Commission of Correction wrote that officers had used excessive force against Taylor after an incident the previous day. Officials had also failed to update their assessment of his suicide risk, the report said, and did not provide him with proper mental health care during his time in isolation. “My son is gone now, and it affects me every single day. This has now become my life,” McDay said. “It was so preventable. I don’t want this to happen to someone else.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • What transition looks like for trans youth, from puberty blockers to gender-affirming surgery

    Treatments like puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and gender-affirming surgeries are linked to lower rates of anxiety and depression.

  • A Utah man searching for Forrest Fenn's $1 million treasure dug up graves at Yellowstone. Now he's headed to prison.

    Rodrick Dow Craythorn, of Syracuse, Utah, will spend six months in prison for digging up graves at Yellowstone National Park.

  • Xinjiang cotton: Why is China boycotting H&M?

    Xinjiang cotton produces one of the most famous fabrics in the world. At China Fashion Week, designer Zhou Li brought ruffles and minimalist designs to the runway and a patriotic prop with political overtimes: a bouquet of cotton."I think Xinjiang cotton is my sweetheart, my lover. This time I want to really thank it. It has brought me so much joy."The significance of Xinjiang cotton taps into a controversy that has embroiled some of the West’s biggest fashion brands - such as Burberry, Adidas, Nike, and - perhaps most notably - H&M.They have been hit by a boycott in China after making comments on alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, which have resurfaced on Chinese social media.Xinjiang – the farwestern region – produces around 20% of the world's cotton. Some Western companies have expressed concern over reports of coercive labor programs in the province to meet seasonal cotton picking needs.China strongly denies the claims.It says all labor in Xinjiang is consensual and contract-based.H&M said it did not source products from Xinjiang and it was, quote, “deeply concerned by reports from civil society organizations and media that include accusations of forced labor.”The statement was made in 2020.It was not immediately clear why it’s back in the public eye.Patriotic campaigns targeting foreign brands are common in China where news and social media are tightly controlled by the Communist Party-controlled government.At least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop H&M’s products. Consumers have vented their anger at the Swedish fashion giant.[Student Ms. Li, saying] "I think these kinds of comments are really stupid. Because I believe our Chinese Communist Party. They wouldn't do such a thing, because all of our ethnic groups here are very much united and we don't need this kind of news or whatever."The backlash has put the brands in an awkward position.China is H&M’s fourth-biggest market with sales of around $1.13 billion in the 12 months through November 2020.It said on its website that its commitment to China remained strong and it was dedicated to regaining trust and confidence.

  • Gen. Keane says it will be 'strategic failure' if Biden admin returns to old Iran deal

    Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane [Ret.] reacts to U.S., other Iran nuclear deal participants getting set to meet in Vienna.

  • Is Canada turning the corner with Covid?

    Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.

  • NCAA Final Four men's coaches make nearly twice as much in average salary than the women's coaches

    Check out the salaries of this year's Final Four coaches, ranked from highest to lowest. Unsurprisingly, the men's basketball coaches came out on top.

  • France's Total pulls all staff from Mozambique gas site amid clashes - sources

    French energy major Total has withdrawn all its staff from its Afungi natural gas project site in northern Mozambique, two sources with direct knowledge of the site's operations told Reuters, as clashes between Islamic State-linked insurgents and the Mozambican army continue. Total, which last week called off the planned resumption of construction at the $20 billion development due to the violence, declined immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Mozambique's government has confirmed dozens of deaths in the assault by Islamist militants that began last week in the coastal town of Palma, in a district near gas projects worth tens of billions of dollars that are meant to transform Mozambique's economy.

  • 'Loving thy neighbor:' New ads urge conservative men with vaccine doubts to get their COVID shots

    Two new campaigns aim to curb vaccine hesitancy among conservative and religious Americans by working with communities to increase understanding.

  • John Boehner says in forthcoming memoir that in 2010 a Republican could be a 'total moron' and still be elected in the midterms

    Advice to new GOP lawmakers went "through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn't have brains that got in the way," Boehner wrote.