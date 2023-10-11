Two Capitol riot defendants from South Jersey enter guilty pleas

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Two South Jersey men have admitted guilt to taking part in U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021.

Peter Krill Jr. of Sewell and James "JD" Rahm III of Atlantic City pleaded guilty to different charges at separate hearings in Washington, D.C., federal court on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Krill, 55, admitted guilt to a felony charge of civil disorder, court records show.

Rahm, 29, pled to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

The two men took part in the riot separately.

Krill, a contractor, was accused of moving a barrier outside the Capitol, allowing other rioters to push against a line of police officers.

He spent about an hour inside the Capitol with other supporters of then President Donald Trump, and defied police orders to leave the building, according to the Justice Department.

Capitol riot defendants to be sentenced in January

Krill, who was arrested in December 2022, received a Jan. 9 sentencing date from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg..

He faces an estimated sentencing range of 10 to 16 months incarceration, a plea agreement says.

Krill would be allowed to oppose any fine, which could range from $4,000 to $40,000, the agreement says.

Rahm allegedly joined other rioters in overpowering officers who were trying to block a door inside the Capitol, the Justice Department alleged.

It said he also used a GoPro camera to film violence against police officers, and recorded rioters in the Rotunda and the office suite of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rahm, who was arrested in March 2021, is to be sentenced Jan. 16 by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper.

He faces an estimated sentencing range of zero to six months incarceration, according to a plea agreement.

Some Capitol riot charges dismissed for Rahm, Krill

Rahm also would be able to oppose any fine, which could range from $2,000 to $20,000, the agreement says.

Under the plea bargain, the prosecution requested dismissal of a felony charge of civil disorder and three misdemeanor offenses against Rahm.

It asked for dismissal of four misdemeanor charges against Krill.

Both men are free pending sentencing.

Rahm's father, James D. Rahm III, also was charged with participating in the riot by supporters of then President Donald Trump.

The elder Rahm was found guilty at an October 2022 bench trial, and received a one-year prison term for a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

He is appealing his sentence.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Peter Krill Jr. and J.D. Rahm III to be sentenced in January