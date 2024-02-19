Two-car crash on OBT in Kissimmee leaves 1 dead, troopers say

A two-car crash on South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee on Monday morning has left one person dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash reported around 5:15 a.m. occurred at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Ham Brown Road, troopers said.

FHP’s traffic homicide investigators remained on scene Monday morning with a roadblock in place at the intersection. An FHP press release stated a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound on South Orange Blossom Trail in the left turn land as a 2006 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound in the outside lane as both vehicles approached Ham Brown Road, which is about halfway between Pleasant Hill Road and Poinciana Boulevard.

FHP stated the driver of the Sonata tried to make a left turn onto southbound Ham Brown Road but entered the path of the approaching Civic. The right front of the Sonata struck the front of the Civic, which ran off the roadway and hit a concrete utility pole.

The male driver of the Sonata who was not identified was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, FHP said.

The driver of the Civic, a 33-year-old man from Brandon, was transported with serious injuries to Osceola Regional Medical Center, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.