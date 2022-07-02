Two Carolina Beach police officers involved in shooting that left suspect injured

Two Carolina Beach police officers were placed on administrative leave after they were involved in a shooting that left one person injured around 12:30 a.m. Satuday, July 2, 2022 at the Dolphin Lane Motel, 318 Carolina Beach Ave. N. SYDNEY HOOVER/STARNEWS

One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Carolina Beach.

Two officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department were involved in a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the Dolphin Lane Motel, 318 Carolina Beach Ave. N., according to a news release from the department.

One suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries and is receiving treatment. Neither of the officers were injured, according to the news release.

The Dolphin Lane Motel, 318 Carolina Beach Ave. N. Two officers were involved in a shooting at the motel around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022. SYDNEY HOOVER/STARNEWS

Staff at the Dolphin Lane Motel declined to comment on the incident Saturday morning.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting. The two police officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for any officer-involved shooting, according to the news release.

Reporter Sydney Hoover can be reached at 910-343-2339 or shoover@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Two Carolina Beach police officers involved in shooting Saturday