Two cars stolen from Memphis family in less than 24 hours

The car thefts in Memphis have really gotten to be all too common.

FOX13 has learned of so many stories of victims parking their car only to find it missing later.

That happened to one Memphis couple not once but twice in less than 24-hours.

The couple’s cars stolen are at the top of the list for thefts.

The couple said that their Hyundai was stolen Saturday night and their Kia the following morning.

Memphis Police have said that they are the easiest cars to steal.

Their cars that are still missing.

”You can’t just break into someone’s car and take it,” said Amita Dsouca.

But that was what Dsouca said happened to her Hyundai Sonata on Saturday night at Edison Park Apartments near the Medical District.

”We realized because when we came down to take the car, it wasn’t there. We called 911, filed a report,” said Dsouca.

She had to fille another police report the very next morning.

The thieves struck again.

”Sunday morning, we came out and this one wasn’t there. The KIA wasn’t there,” said Dsouca.

Drivers finding shattered glass where their car once sat is at an all-time high.

According to the Memphis data hub, more than 7,500 cars have been stolen this year.

”It’s so inconvenient for us. In addition to all the financial loss, it’s a mess. You’re making a mess of someone else’s life,” said Dsouca.

Kia and Hyundai drivers are easy targets for thieves because police say the cars are easiest to steal.

”I’m a resident going about my work. It’s very upsetting,” Dsouca said.

Neither car has been found, forcing Dsouca to walk to and from work.

“It’s mean and cruel. Pretty heartless I would say,” said Dsouca.

To reduce the chances of becoming a victim of car thefts, MPD has suggested purchasing a steering wheel lock. They even gave away hundreds for free a few weeks ago.

