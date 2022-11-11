Two cars, two houses shot up in Hopewell; one person injured

HOPEWELL - Police said two houses and two cars on Poplar Street were hit with gunfire Thursday night, injuring one person inside one of the residences.

More than 40 shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to a police email. The incident was reported around 7:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Poplar Street.

“While on scene collecting the evidence, police were then notified of a single gunshot victim in one of the residences,” the email said. ”The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.”

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell Police say two houses, cars hit by gunfire: one person hurt